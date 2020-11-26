KRAKEN RELEASED: Sidney Powell Files Bombshell Lawsuit Alleging Massive Fraud in Georgia & Michigan

Attorney Sidney Powell just released the Kraken!

On Thanksgiving Day, Powell filed two bombshell lawsuits complaining of massive fraud in both the Georgia and Michigan elections.

Flynn Attorney Abigail Frye broke the news early Thursday morning:

The Kraken came down to Georgia on this Thanksgiving Eve in the form of a 104 pg BOMBSHELL complaint exposing the massive fraud that overwhelmed the 2020 Georgia Elections. Georgia, you are most certainly on our minds. Link to filing to come, stay tuned!

HERE IS A COPY OF THE FILING.

Here's one of the BOMBSHELLS in the report:

They are calling for 96,000 votes to be tossed!

page 10

Additionally, incontrovertible evidence Board of Elections records demonstrates that at least 96,600 absentee ballots were requested and counted but were never recorded as being returned to county election boards by the voter. Thus, at a minimum, 96,600 votes must be disregarded. (See Attached hereto, Exh. 9, R. Ramsland Aff.)

UPDATE — HERE IS WHAT POWELL IS ASKING FOR Pgs 100-102

For these reasons, Plaintiff asks this Court to enter a judgment in

their favor and provide the following emergency relief:

1. An order directing Governor Kemp, Secretary Raffensperger and the

Georgia State Board of Elections to de-certify the election results;

2. An order enjoining Governor Kemp from transmitting the currently

certified election results to the Electoral College;

3. An order requiring Governor Kemp to transmit certified election

results that state that President Donald Trump is the winner of the

election;

Pg. 101

4. An immediate order to impound all the voting machines and

software in Georgia for expert inspection by the Plaintiffs.

5. An order that no votes received or tabulated by machines that were

not certified as required by federal and state law be counted.

6. A declaratory judgment declaring that Georgia Secretary of State

Rule 183-1-14-0.9-.15 violates the Electors and Elections Clause,

U.S. CONST. art. I, § 4;

7. A declaratory judgment declaring that Georgia’s failed system of

signature verification violates the Electors and Elections Clause by

working a de facto abolition of the signature verification

requirement;

8. A declaratory judgment declaring that current certified election

results violates the Due Process Clause, U.S. CONST. Amend. XIV;

9. A declaratory judgment declaring that mail-in and absentee ballot

fraud must be remedied with a Full Manual Recount or statistically

valid sampling that properly verifies the signatures on absentee

ballot envelopes and that invalidates the certified results if the

recount or sampling analysis shows a sufficient number of ineligible

absentee ballots were counted;

Pg. 102

10. An emergency declaratory judgment that voting machines be

Seized and Impounded immediately for a forensic audit—by

plaintiffs’ expects;

11. A declaratory judgment declaring absentee ballot fraud occurred

in violation of Constitutional rights, Election laws and under state

law;

12. A permanent injunction prohibiting the Governor and Secretary

of State from transmitting the currently certified results to the

Electoral College based on the overwhelming evidence of election

tampering;

13. Immediate production of 36 hours of security camera recording of

all rooms used in the voting process at State Farm Arena in Fulton

County, GA from 12:00am to 3:00am until 6:00pm on November 3.

14. Plaintiffs further request the Court grant such other relief as is

just and proper, including but not limited to, the costs of this action

and their reasonable attorney fees and expenses pursuant to 42

U.S.C. 1988.

UPDATE: Kraken released in Michigan also. Copy of the Filing