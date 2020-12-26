Klobuchar: Trump’s Demands for Larger Stimulus Checks Are an ‘Attack on Every American’

Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar has slammed President Trump’s calls to increase the amount of COVID relief given to Americans as an “attack on every American.”

In a video message posted to Twitter on Tuesday, the president said the recent stimulus bill ought to be amended to include $2,000 in direct payments for every American.

Currently, the legislation only offers Americans a measly $600 each.

During a Tuesday appearance on MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show,” Klobuchar blasted Trump over his remarks.

“This is an attack on every American – people who are struggling to get by right now, out of work,” the Minnesota Democratic senator claimed.

“Unemployment is basically going to end the day after Christmas if this doesn’t pass,” Klobuchar told Russia conspiracy theoretician Rachel Maddow. WATCH:

Amy Klobuchar just went on MSNBC to call raising the stimulus to $2,000 per person "an attack on every American" and suggests Congress override Trump's veto. pic.twitter.com/mEdDUY9dNu — jordan (@JordanUhl) December 23, 2020

Foxnews.com reports: She said the legislation includes $30 billion for vaccine distribution and more than $300 billion for small business relief, adding that the president’s calls to amend the legislation are “literally undermining our entire effort on testing and vaccine distribution,” and “small businesses can’t take it anymore.”

“Democrats are pushing for more funds for the individual payments, but in the end, this was a negotiation, and [Trump] knows very well, we’re reaching the end here with our unemployment. Small businesses can’t take it anymore,” she said.

House Democrats have the ability to override a veto from the president if he tries to force the amendment and turn down the proposed $900 billion legislation.

“He should not be doing this right now when his own Treasury secretary, Steve Mnuchin, was involved in the negotiations from beginning to end,” the Minnesota senator said. “He is literally trying to burn this country down on the way out.”

Klobuchar added that Democrats need to “make it very clear” ahead of the Georgia Senate runoff races in January “which party has people’s backs.”

The senator’s comments come after other progressive Democrats have come out in support of Trump’s calls for more funding for direct payments.

The proposed deal also includes $300 per week in federal unemployment aid for 11 weeks, $325 billion in aid for small businesses, $25 billion in rental assistance and $45 billion in rental aid.