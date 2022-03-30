Klaus Schwab’s Nazi Roots Explain the “Great Reset” Agenda

The establishment media do not want you to know about World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab’s deep connection to the Nazis – as it goes a long way in explaining the sinister ‘Great Reset‘ agenda being promoted by the elite today.

The Nazi connection begins with Schwab’s father Eugen, a manager for a Swiss-German company, Escher-Wyss in Schwab’s home town of Ravensburg.

The allegations are disturbing:

In the pre-war years of the 1930s leading up to the German annexation of Poland, Ravensburg’s Escher-Wyss factory, now managed directly by Klaus Schwab’s father, Eugen Schwab, continued to be the biggest employer in Ravensburg. Not only was the factory a major employer in the town, but Hitler‘s own Nazi party awarded the Escher-Wyss Ravensburg branch the title of “National Socialist Model Company” while Schwab was at the helm. The Nazis were potentially wooing the Swiss company for cooperation in the coming war, and their advances were eventually reciprocated. Ravensburg was an anomaly in wartime Germany, as it was never targeted by any Allied airstrikes. The presence of the Red Cross, and a rumored agreement with various companies including Escher-Wyss, saw the allied forces publicly agree to not target the Southern German town. It was not classified as a significant military target throughout the war and, for that reason, the town still maintains many of its original features. However, much darker things were afoot in Ravensburg once the war began. Eugen Schwab continued to manage the “National Socialist Model Company” for Escher-Wyss, and the Swiss company would aid the Nazi Wermacht produce significant weapons of war as well as more basic armaments. The Escher-Wyss company was a leader in large turbine technology for hydroelectric dams and power plants, but they also manufactured parts for German fighter planes. They were also intimately involved in much more sinister projects happening behind the scenes which, if completed, could have changed the outcome of World War II.

Bibliotecapleyades.net reports: From this point, the article traces how some of Escher-Wyss’s hydro-turbine technology made it into the Nazi atom-bomb project via the Norsk heavy water production plant in Norway.

Here the article goes a bit awry claiming that heavy water was vital for the production of plutonium for that project.

As I’ve outlined in my book Reich of the Black Sun, the German project, while it knew of the possibility of plutonium, also knew that its production could only be accomplished in a reactor, and that it would be a long and difficult project.

It thus concentrated on the less complicated project of uranium isotope separation and enrichment for a uranium-fueled bomb.

But in either case heavy water could be used both as a neutron moderator in a reactor, and more importantly, as a source of deuterium fuel for a “boosted fission” bomb, which is what I’ve been arguing in my various books about the Nazi atom bomb project.

And Schwab’s father headed a firm in Ravensbruck with ties to that project.

Let that sink in a moment…

As such, Schwab’s father was also allegedly involved in another infamous Nazi practice:

Back in the Escher-Wyss factory in Ravensburg, Eugen Schwab had been busy putting forced laborers to work at his model Nazi company.

During the years of World War II, nearly 3,600 forced laborers worked in Ravensburg, including at Escher Wyss.

According to the city archivist in Ravensburg, Andrea Schmuder, the Escher-Wyss machine factory in Ravensburg employed between 198 and 203 civil workers and POWs during the war.

Karl Schweizer, a local Lindau historian, states that,

Escher-Wyss maintained a small special camp for forced labourers on the factory premises…

The use of masses of forced laborers in Ravensburg made it necessary to setup one of the largest recorded Nazi forced labor camps in the workshop of a former carpenter’s at Ziegelstrasse 16.

At one time, the camp in question accommodated 125 French prisoners of war who were later redistributed to other camps in 1942.

The French workers were replaced by 150 Russian prisoners of war who, it was rumored, were treated the worst out of all the POWs.

One such prisoner was Zina Jakuschewa, whose work card and work book are held by the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum.

Those documents identify her as a non-Jewish forced laborer assigned to Ravensburg, Germany, during 1943 and 1944.

This of course does not implicate Klaus Schwab himself in any of these practices nor does it implicate him in any way with sympathy for the practice nor the ideology behind it.

It does, however, raise a yellow flag of caution, and perhaps should provide a context in which to view his own statements to the effect that,

“you vill not own property und you vill be happy!”

This, plus the fact that Schwab seems to have pursued academic studies of mechanical engineering in relationship to macroeconomics of credit and export, might indicate at least some filial interest in his father’s wartime experiences, since after his studies and a stint in the USA at Harvard’s John F. Kennedy School of Government, he went to work for his father’s old company.

The atom bomb connection would continue at Escher-Wyss (now Sulzer-Escher-Wyss) after the war, as it became involved in South Africa’s effort to acquire the bomb:

Escher-Wyss had been involved with manufacturing and installing nuclear technology at least as early as 1962, as shown by this patent for a,

“heat exchange arrangement for a nuclear power plant” and this patent from 1966 for a “nuclear reactor gas-turbine plant with emergency cooling”.

After Schwab left Sulzer Escher-Wyss, Sulzer would also help to develop special turbocompressors for uranium enrichment to yield reactor fuels.

When Klaus Schwab joined Sulzer Escher-Wyss in 1967 and started the reorganization of the company to be a technology corporation, the involvement of Sulzer Escher-Wyss in the darker aspects of the global nuclear arms race became immediately more pronounced.

Before Klaus became involved, Escher-Wyss had often concentrated on helping design and build parts for civilian uses of nuclear technology, e.g. nuclear power generation.

Yet, with the arrival of the eager Mr. Schwab also came the company’s participation in the illegal proliferation of nuclear weapons technology.

By 1969, the incorporation of Escher Wyss into Sulzer was fully completed and they would be rebranded into Sulzer AG, dropping the historic name Escher-Wyss from their name.

It was eventually revealed, thanks to a review and report carried out by the Swiss authorities and a man named Peter Hug, that Sulzer Escher-Wyss began secretly procuring and building key parts for nuclear weapons during the 1960s.

The company, while Schwab was on the board, also began playing a critical key role in the development of South Africa’s illegal nuclear weapons program during the darkest years of the apartheid regime.

Klaus Schwab was a leading figure in the founding of a company culture which helped Pretoria build six nuclear weapons and partially assemble a seventh.

This now ratchets up the suspicion meter considerably, when placed into context of what else is known about the South African project.

In 1973 the New York Times book division published a book by Barbara Rogers and Zdenek Cervenka titled The Nuclear Axis – The Secret Collaboration between West Germany and South Africa, a title which says it all… almost…

The authors detail how a Luftwaffe general in the Bundeswehr, himself a holdover from World War II, and several German firms including Degussa (which was also involved in the wartime Nazi atom bomb effort), were involved in aiding South Africa to acquire the atom bomb, which in the opinion of many (including this author) it did.

The arrangement was a “tidy” one:

in exchange for South African uranium, Germany would supply the technology to enrich it and the engineering to turn it into a bomb…

South Africa became the front behind which postwar Germany acquired nuclear weapons technology, for the South African bomb was in effect a German one…

… and an Israeli one, because the third partner in this picture was Israel itself, lending technical assistance as well in return for a steady supply of uranium from the project.

The arrangement was a rather nifty one, given that all three states were in some measure and for very different reasons each a pariah state, and each viewed its national security was being jeopardized without nuclear weapons.

But now we find Schwab himself – Dr. Ernst Stavro Blohfeld and SPECTRE – squatting in the middle of that West German-South African atom bomb effort.

The implications here are inescapable, and the article’s author, Johnny Vedmore, doesn’t shrink from mentioning them:

In the case of Klaus Schwab himself, it appears that he has helped to launder relics of the Nazi era, i.e. its nuclear ambitions and its population control ambitions, so as to ensure the continuity of a deeper agenda.

While serving in a leadership capacity at Sulzer Escher Wyss, the company sought to aid the nuclear ambitions of the South African regime, then the most Nazi adjacent government in the world, preserving Escher Wyss’ own Nazi era legacy.

Then, through the World Economic Forum, Schwab has helped to rehabilitate eugenics-influenced population control policies during the post-World War II era, a time when the revelations of Nazi atrocities quickly brought the pseudo-science into great disrepute.

Is there any reason to believe that Klaus Schwab, as he exists today, has changed in anyway? Or is he still the public face of a decades-long effort to ensure the survival of a very old agenda?

The last question that should be asked about the real motivations behind the actions of Herr Schwab, may be the most important for the future of humanity:

Is Klaus Schwab trying to create the Fourth Industrial Revolution, or is he trying to create the Fourth Reich…?

For my part, readers can already guess the answer, for I’ve been trying for years to warn people about a post-war “Nazi International,” an “extra-territorial state” hiding behind a complex tapestry of,

corporations

funds

foundations

think tanks,

…and a bewildering labyrinth of interconnections, all still firmly in the grasp of a hideous ideology.

See you on the flip side…