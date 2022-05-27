Klaus Schwab, Who Plans To Enslave Humanity, Mocks ‘Conspiracy People’ For Targeting Him

Klaus Schwab’s World Economic Forum is engaged in open efforts to infiltrate their governments and to economically and medically enslave people. Now, Schwab is mocking the “conspiracy people” who are resisting his evil plans for world domination.

Bond villain wannabe Klaus Schwab and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla sat down at the annual Davos conference on Thursday to discuss their “groundbreaking” plans to distribute vaccines globally while attacking those they describe as “conspiracy people” and “anti-vaxxers” who dare to resist their plans for global domination.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

Bourla told Schwab that Pfizer has ensured governments around the world will continue to protect Big Pharma companies against lawsuits if vaccines they push on ordinary citizens are “not working out well.”

“With any other medicine, for example, we don’t ask anyone to do anything with liabilities,” Bourla said, adding “but with a vaccine, we knew that there is a very fanatic group of anti-vaxxers that would go after us no matter what.”

He continued, “They will claim that the sun didn’t go up because people were vaccinated and that created issues with the crop, ‘So, I’m suing you.’”

“And one thing it is to sue you in the US another thing is to sue you in a country where the legal system is not up to the standards of Switzerland. So, I think that’s behind us. Everything went okay and I think we can move on,” the Pfizer CEO proclaimed.

Schwab couldn’t resist the opportunity to mock those who have refused to fall in line with his plans. “I think we were — we were both targets of the anti-vaccine movements and conspiracy people claiming that I had triple — I wondered what it is — triple Covid.”

“I think you got hundreds of thousands of clicks and so on,” Schwab added, to which Bourla sarcastically replied “I read one day I was arrested by FBI.”

“Same happened to me,” Schwab said.

The Pfizer head continued, “And there are pictures of me in the FBI offices — I don’t know how,” adding “The surprising thing it is that the same publication — had published the previous one that was arrested was the pope by FBI,” Bourla continued. “Ridiculous.”

“So we are in good company,” Schwab laughed.

NEW – Klaus Schwab to Pfizer's CEO Bourla: "We were both targets of the anti-vaccine movements and conspiracy people."pic.twitter.com/FT6xGVSCgD — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 25, 2022

Summit report:

Could the “conspiracy people” these two ghouls are speaking about be the same people who are concerned about Bourla and Schwab’s fantasies of ingestible computer chips that signal to authorities when a drug has been digested, to ensure “compliance”?

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla explains Pfizer's new tech to Davos crowd: "ingestible pills" – a pill with a tiny chip that send a wireless signal to relevant authorities when the pharmaceutical has been digested. "Imagine the compliance," he says pic.twitter.com/uYapKJGDJx — Jeremy Loffredo (@loffredojeremy) May 20, 2022

These psychopaths are the target of “conspiracy people” precisely because they are engaged in open efforts to subvert democracy, destroy sovereignty, and enslave the human race.

The fact they act surprised at this betrays just how deranged they really are.