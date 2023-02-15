Klaus Schwab Tells World Government Summit To ‘Master’ AI Or Humanity Will ‘Escape Our Power’

February 15, 2023 Baxter Dmitry
Notorious globalist Klaus Schwab has called for elites gathered at the World Government Summit to come together globally to “master” advanced AI technologies, warning them that if they don’t act swiftly then humanity will “escape our power”.

The World Economic Forum founder was speaking at the 2023 World Government Summit in Dubai which this year has the theme “Shaping Future Governments.”

Schwab pointed to “fourth industrial revolution technologies,” and stated “Who masters those technologies – in some way – will be the master of the world.”

“Ten years from now we will be completely different,” Schwab said, adding “My deep concern is that [with] #4IR technologies, if we don’t work together on a global scale, if we do not formulate, shape together the necessary policies, they will escape our power to master those technologies.”

Schwab is obsessed with AI and other advanced technologies and has previously predicted that “What the Fourth Industrial Revolution will lead to is a fusion of our physical, our digital, and our biological identities.” 

Schwab also openly endorses something the mainstream media still claims is a conspiracy theory, namely “active implantable microchips that break the skin barrier of our bodies.”

The World Economic Forum agenda to force people to subsist on fake meat and insects has also been exposed as a plot against humanity.

Humans are set to become walking parasites if the global elite get their way and everybody gives up meat and starts eating bugs and crickets. Scientific research reveals these insects contain the perfect “armor” that parasites and pathogens use to infect humans and animals and spread disease inside them.

If you start eating insects regularly, because you believe this will save the earth from global warming or “climate change,” you may be putting yourself (and any children you have) directly in harm’s way, assisting the evil agenda of globalists who want to depopulate the planet. Watch:

