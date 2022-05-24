Klaus Schwab Tells Davos: My ‘Powerful Community’ Is Setting ‘Global Agenda’

World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab has boasted that the “powerful community” assembled by the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland is setting the “global agenda” and “changing the world.”

“The future is not just happening, the future is being built by us,” said Schwab, who has not been elected to represent anyone, let alone the entire human race. “By a powerful community, as you here in this room. We have the means to improve the state of the world, but two conditions are necessary.”

“The first one is that we act all as stakeholders of large communities. So we serve not only our self-interest but we serve our community. That’s what we call stakeholder responsibility,” said Schwab. “Second, that we collaborate. This is the reason that you will find many opportunities here during the meeting to engage into very action and impact oriented initiatives. To make progress related to specific issues on the global agenda.”

NEW – Klaus Schwab tells attendees at his World Economic Forum in Davos that "the future is being built by us." pic.twitter.com/yIqB4jclNd — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) May 23, 2022

Famine, floods, pestilence, drought, plague, war, and rumors of war. These are the key issues facing the world today and the invitation-only World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, is just the place to find the answers provided by the select globalist elites, founder Klaus Schwab declared Wednesday. Breitbart report:

“The return of war, epidemics and the climate crisis, all those disruptive forces have derailed the global recovery,” Schwab, the forum’s executive chairman, told journalists in an almost biblical prognostication ahead of the convention’s start on Sunday.

“Those issues must be confronted in Davos, and the global food crisis in particular needs our immediate attention,” he added in an online briefing, according to the Irish Times.

The return of a 2,500-strong in-person gathering after the coronavirus pandemic comes as the world struggles to meet the challenge presented by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

It all comes down to trusting in the WEF to find the correct outcomes and implement them as instructed, Schwab and his unelected workers submit.

“In a world which is becoming more fragmented, more divided, and where many of the traditional multilateral organisations tend to become dysfunctional, or at least mistrustful, a global platform based on informal, trust-faced and action-oriented co-operation will be ever more relevant, more important than before,” Schwab declared.

More than 50 heads of state and government will attend the meeting next week, including NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, the WEF lists.

All will be flying in for the week at the luxury ski resort before flying home again, just as they have done in the past.

Schwab warned anyone who sought to trivialise the event or hijack its key messages, including the often-mentioned Great Reset, will be treated with contempt.

Contrary voices will simply not be tolerated.

“The atmosphere in which Davos takes place will be welcoming. But it is also of utmost seriousness,” he confided. “So, there’s no place for the frivolous fringe that seeks to distract and divert attention.

“And I condemn it wholeheartedly, particularly of those who have nothing to do with the World Economic Forum, community, and just come to Davos to hijack our brand.”

John Kerry, U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, will be in Davos along with 17 environment ministers. Alok Sharma, president of Cop26, is also scheduled to participate.

Forty-three finance ministers and 27 trade and commerce ministers will also attend.

Kristalina Georgieva, IMF managing director, European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde and director general of the World Trade Organisation Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala are also scheduled to be there.