Klaus Schwab, George Soros Pull Out of WEF Davos Summit At The Last Minute

Klaus Schwab has followed George Soros in suddenly pulling out of the World Economic Forum annual summit in Davos, being held from today until January 20.
Citing an unexpected “scheduling conflict”, Soros announced on the weekend that he would not be attending the WEF meeting on Monday.
For his part, Schwab announced he is suffering an unspecified “health complaint” and is not expecting to be able to attend the Davos summit.
The unexpected announcements by the two globalist kingpins has set tongues wagging, with many Davos attendees said to be concerned about what is really happening behind the scenes.
Kim Dotcom cited a news report previously published by Newspunch to suggest the elites are running scared.
However, Soros and Schwab’s absences have not stopped the rank and file of the elite from swarming into the globalist headquarters in the Swiss town to participate in the annual summit.
Hundreds of globalist elites landed in private jets in the last few days in airports around Davos to discuss so-called global challenges, such as climate change, behind closed doors.
“The rich and powerful are swarming to Davos to discuss climate and inequality behind closed doors using the most unequal and polluting form of transport: private jets,” Klara Maria Schenk, transport campaigner for Greenpeace’s European mobility campaign, told news website Politics.co.uk.
Greenpeace published a new report that showed 1,040 private jets flew in and out of airports around Davos for last year’s meeting, causing CO2 emissions from private jets to increase four times more versus a weekly average.
The fact that WEF attendees arrive in droves of private jets only to discuss the climate crisis is hypocrisy at its finest. If there was actually a crisis, wouldn’t these so-called climate warriors take public transportation to save the planet? Maybe the crisis that WEF promotes is just manufactured hype.
