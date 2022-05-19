Klaus Schwab: ‘Disruptive Forces Have Derailed the New World Order’

World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab has warned that “disruptive forces” have derailed the ‘New World Order.’

“Those issues must be confronted in Davos, and the global food crisis, in particular, needs our immediate attention,” he added, according to the Irish Times.

The return of a 2,500 in-person gathering after the pandemic comes as the world lunges into a potential global war due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Breitbart.com reports: It all comes down to trusting in the WEF to find the correct outcomes and implement them as instructed, Schwab and his unelected workers submit.

“In a world which is becoming more fragmented, more divided, and where many of the traditional multilateral organisations tend to become dysfunctional, or at least mistrustful, a global platform based on informal, trust-faced and action-oriented co-operation will be ever more relevant, more important than before,” Schwab declared.

More than 50 heads of state and government will attend the meeting next week, including NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, the WEF lists.

All will be flying in for the week at the luxury ski resort before flying home again, just as they have done in the past.

Also scheduled to be there are heads of government including Greece’s Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Ivory Coast Prime Minister Patrick Achi, Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki, Colombia’s President Ivan Duque Marquez and Rwanda’s President Paul Kagame.

Schwab warned anyone who sought to trivialise the event or hijack its key messages, including the often-mentioned Great Reset, will be treated with contempt.

Contrary voices will simply not be tolerated.

“The atmosphere in which Davos takes place will be welcoming. But it is also of utmost seriousness,” he confided. “So, there’s no place for the frivolous fringe that seeks to distract and divert attention.

“And I condemn it wholeheartedly, particularly of those who have nothing to do with the World Economic Forum, community, and just come to Davos to hijack our brand.”

John Kerry, U.S. special presidential envoy for climate, will be in Davos along with 17 environment ministers. Alok Sharma, president of Cop26, is also scheduled to participate.

Forty-three finance ministers and 27 trade and commerce ministers will also attend.

Kristalina Georgieva, IMF managing director, European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde and director general of the World Trade Organisation Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala are also scheduled to be there.