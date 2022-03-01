Klaus Schwab “Deeply Condemns” Russia’s Aggression Against Ukraine

The World Economic Forum (WEF) and its chairman, Klaus Schwab have condemned Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

In a statement published on their website Sunday, Schwab, author of ‘Covid-19: The Great Reset’, and WEF President Borge Brende said that their full solidarity was with the Ukrainian people.

Their statement reads:

The essence of our organization is its belief in respect, dialogue, and collaborative and cooperative efforts.

We therefore deeply condemn the aggression by Russia against Ukraine, the attacks and atrocities.

Our full solidarity is with Ukraine’s people and all those who are suffering innocently from this totally unacceptable war.

We will do whatever is possible to help and actively support humanitarian and diplomatic efforts.

We only hope that – in the longer-term – reason will prevail and that the space for bridge-building and reconciliation once more emerges.

Klaus Schwab and Børge Brende

Anti Empire reports: To be perfectly honest the last sentence makes me think WEF isn’t done with Russia yet.

This could also be read as WEF distancing itself from Russia because it has to, but still not giving up on restoring ties to its pupils there “in the longer term”.

We deeply condemn the aggression by Russia against Ukraine: our full statement https://t.co/PABEhtIaJX pic.twitter.com/zq7uqmdGOZ — World Economic Forum (@wef) February 27, 2022

— UPDATE —

WEF has actually gone and purged Vladimir Putin from its website.

WEF’s Vladimir Putin page on February 27:

WEF’s Vladimir Putin page today: