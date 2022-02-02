Klaus Schwab Admits WEF Has Infiltrated Multiple Governments

World Economic Forum (WEF) founder Klaus Schwab has boasted that they have now successfully infiltrated nearly every government in the western world.
They aren’t even bothering to hide it anymore.
Schwab, who is one of the architect’s behind ‘The Great Reset‘, can be heard in the video below admitting that the WEF now controls nearly every powerful nation on the planet.
WATCH:
