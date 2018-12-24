KISS Guitarist Says Americans Should Support Trump or Move Country

American citizens should support President Trump’s America First policies or leave the US and move to another country, according to KISS guitarist Ace Frehley.

Appearing on the Juliet: Unexpected podcast, the 67-year-old rock star said he usually avoids discussing politics in public but he can no longer contain his anger about people who blindly “jump on the bandwagon” against President Trump.

“I hate politics,” Frehley said.“I don’t like talking politics, and I don’t think politics and music mix. I frown on musicians who get up on a platform and start talking about the president or complain about — I just don’t think it belongs.”

“I’m an entertainer,” he continued. “There’s no reason to bring up politics. Let me play my guitar and write songs and entertain people. That’s my job.”

Frehley then argued that whether people love or hate President Trump, they should “get behind” him for the sake of the country.

“He was elected. We live under the Constitution of the United States, and you’re supposed to support your president,” he said.“Love him or hate him, you’re supposed to support him, or to move to another country.”

“Being American, we have the right to free speech, and I’m all for everybody putting their two cents in on everything, but when musicians or actors get verbal and jump on a bandwagon against our government, I don’t agree with that,” he added.

Since even before the presidential primaries began, the idea of a Donald Trump presidency made liberal celebrities threaten they would leave the US if it happened.

Barbara Streisand, Miley Cyrus, Lena Dunham, Cher, Whoopi Goldberg, Chelsea Handler, George Clooney… the list of celebrities who promised to leave — but haven’t — goes on and on.

Typical liberals. Full of hot air, lies and empty promises.