Kirstie Alley Vowed To Expose Hollywood Elite Pedophile Ring Before She Died Suddenly

News regarding Kirstie Alley’s sudden death stunned the world this week. The Hollywood actress known for her roles in Cheers, Veronica’s Closet and Look Who’s Talking, died suddenly at the age of 71.

Alley’s death was confirmed on Monday night in a statement from her children, William “True” Stevenson and Lillie Price Stevenson, which was posted to her social media account.

“To all our friends, far and wide around the world … We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” the statement said.

But that’s not the whole story. Far from it. Like many other celebrities who died before their time in recent years, Kirstie Alley had vowed to expose the elite pedophile ring at the heart of the Hollywood entertainment industry. As news filtered through of her sudden death on Monday, many of those closest to her expressed their fears that she was finally silenced by the elite.

Born in Kansas in 1951, Kirstie Alley was always her own woman, refusing to sell her soul to Hollywood for success. She married her childhood sweetheart, Bob Alley, in 1970 and got her break in 1987 when she she joined the cast of the sitcom Cheers, playing the bar’s new manager Rebecca Howe.

Alley’s life in the limelight was tumultuous. She was feted by the industry, given awards and opportunities that most people can only dream about. Her personal life suffered. She divorced twice and managed to overcome an addiction to cocaine. Unlike most celebrities, Alley didn’t let the darkness destroy her. She came out the other side a stronger woman because she always held on to her moral core.

A vocal supporter of former US president Donald Trump since 2016, Alley claimed she had been “blackballed” in Hollywood due to her politics, saying: “You can be cooking meth and sleeping with hookers, but as long as, apparently, you didn’t vote for Trump … I feel like I’m in The Twilight Zone a bit.”

Being blackballed didn’t stop her, however. She refused to sell her soul to the Hollywood system and instead doubled-down, following her heart and her own moral code.

As though supporting Trump in 2016 as a celebrity wasn’t brave enough, Alley went even further, exposing the campaign to normalize pedophilia in America. In a series of tweets that had left-wing media outlets fuming, Alley shared her belief that the United States is on the road to accepting pedophilia.

“Was watching TV,” she said, “we’ve gone too far in my opinion. I feel sorry for our children. Their exposure to everything perverse on every kind of screen is mind boggling. And even more tragic, it’s being hyped as ‘normal.’”

In two follow-up posts, Alley explained what she meant:

I’m kinda on a roll but my heart’s heavy with the s*** that’s being crammed down our kid’s throats. A “moral code” is not old fashioned. Morals are simply guidelines for better survival. Explicit sexual “education” and “select” ideals being forced on kids is NOT better survival. People are becoming so “open minded” that down the road they will support pedophilia as people “just loving children.” You think I’m kidding. I’m not. It’s the direction this insanity is headed. You can “ok boomer” me all you want but this is where we will veer unless we change.

Obviously, this was too much for the industry to put up with from one of their own.

In reaction, entertainment outlet Socialite Life fired a warning shot last year, describing the household name as a “one-time actress” who “has apparently been listening to too many QAnon theories of late.”

Sounds like Kirstie Alley was already dead to the liberal elite in 2021. After all, there is no room for alternative views or opinions when you are a celebrity. That’s part of the bargain you make with the industry.

Whether you think Kirstie Alley’s case is suspicious or not, let’s review the fates of a few other individuals who refused to subscribe to the Hollywood moral code and came out against child trafficking and elite pedophilia.

Hollywood actor Isaac Kappy, who became well known for speaking out against Hollywood pedophilia and Satanic ritual abuse, was found dead in Arizona at the age of 42. Before his death, Kappy leveled explosive allegations against Hollywood A-listers including Steven Spielberg, Tom Hanks and Seth Green, accusing them of being abusive pedophiles. He also said he would never commit suicide.

Paul Walker, who also died in a suspicious car accident like Anne Heche, was allegedly in receipt of information regarding elite pedophilia and was silenced by the powers that be.

Chris Cornell was also found dead in suspicious circumstances and was also said to be working on an explosive child sex trafficking expose.

As was his good friend Chester Bennington, whose death shocked the world.

And Avicii, the superstar DJ, who released a disturbing music video, declared “commercial suicide” by his label, in which he played the adult version of a child sex victim. The final scene in the video featured a politician with the word pedophile branded on his skin. What did Avicii know and what was in the process of revealing to the masses? He was found dead at the age of 27 so we will never know.

The list of celebrities with links to elite pedophilia, who died suddenly and suspiciously, goes on and on.

Tragically, Anne Heche joined their ranks earlier this year. And she had one big thing in common with most of them. As a child she suffered at the hands of a pedophile, and she was determined to protect children from suffering the same fate she had as a young girl.

As a child, Heche was sexually abused by her pedophile father. Heche disclosed the information in her unsparingly candid 2001 memoir, titled ‘Call Me Crazy.’

‘He raped me… he fondled me, he put me on all fours and had sex with me,’ Heche wrote.

Victims can go one of two ways. They either grow up to become perpetrators themselves and continue the cycle of evil. Or they can reject the evil. Rather than let her childhood crush her spirit, Heche vowed to use her time on Earth to make it a better place for others.

Kirstie Alley had made a similar vow to protect the children from the hands of elite predators – at all costs. Unlike the vast majority of Hollywood stars, Alley was prepared to risk her neck to speak out about the evil at the heart of the entertainment business.

This is why the manner of her death is deeply suspicious.

As a successful and popular Hollywood insider with a social media following of millions of people around the world, the woman who refused to stay silent was in a unique position to red pill the masses.

Was Kirstie Alley “offed” by the pedophile elite?

Watch: