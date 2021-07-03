Kirstie Alley: Democrats Are Hell-Bent on Normalizing Pedophilia

Hollywood star Kirstie Alley says she believes Democrats and the ‘woke’ mob are hell-bent on normalizing pedophilia to the masses.

“People are becoming so “open minded” that down the road they will support pediphilia [sic] as people “just loving children” You think I’m kidding. I’m not. It’s the direction this insanity is headed. You can “ok boomer” me all you want but this is where we will veer unless we change.” she tweeted on Friday:

She added, “AND now with all this sex “education” more girls than ever are getting pregnant and abortion rates are out the roof… sooooooo what’s YOUR point?”

“I’m kinda on a roll but my heart’s heavy with the shit that’s being crammed down our kid’s throats. A “moral code” is not old fashioned. Morals are simply guidelines for better survival. Explicit sexual “education” and “select” ideals being forced on kids is NOT better survival.”

“No other generation has had such easy access to the underbelly of humanity. SO many screens & chronic bombardment of images and concepts. Our current society would have been praising Caligula. Protect your children.”

“Was watching TV …we’ve gone too far in my opinion. I feel sorry for our children. Their exposure to everything perverse on every kind of screen is mind boggling. And even more tragic, it’s being hyped as “normal”.”