Kirstie Alley BLASTS Intolerant Hollywood ‘Asshats’ for Blacklisting Trump Supporters

Actress Kirstie Alley has blasted Hollywood elites who are openly creating blacklists to ban Trump supporters.

Last week Will & Grace co-star Debra Messing called for the public naming and shaming of attendees at an upcoming Beverly Hills fundraiser for the President.

“Please print a list of all attendees please. The public has a right to know,” Messing tweeted, linking to a Hollywood Reporter article detailing the fundraiser.

On Monday The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg called out Debra Messing and Erik McCormack for their fascist and intolerant blacklists.

Now this…

On Friday Hollywood actress Kirstie Alley unloaded on the intolerant Hollywood elites who are openly creating new blacklists to ban conservatives and Trump supporters.

Kirstie Alley: refuse to be part of the Hollywood asshats who can’t see that “NOT working with Republicans” is as stupid and NASTY as “REFUSING to do business with gay people”..STOP ACTING above the FRAY ya damn hypocrites…WE are the same species! let’s help each OTHER ya damn yahoos ❤️❤️❤️

But she wasn’t through yet…

Kirstie then added this: Tolerance isn’t standing up for what’s popular .. Tolerance is understanding and implementing human rights to all humans even though you don’t necessarily agree with their views. Human rights is a good place to start when seeking tolerance for one’s self & others.