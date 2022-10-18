King Charles’ Mentor Lord Mountbatten Accused of Raping 11-Year-Old Boy

King Charles’s great-uncle and mentor Lord Mountbatten has been accused of raping an 11-year-old boy at a notorious children’s home in the 1970s, adding more weight to allegations that the British Royal Family practice child sacrifice and ritualistic pedophilia as one of their ancient rites and customs.

Arthur Smyth, a former resident of the Kincora home in Belfast, has waived his right to anonymity to make the disturbing allegations against the influential royal.

Lord Mountbatten – affectionately known as ‘Uncle Dickie’ in royal circles – was a close mentor to Charles up until his death at the hands of the IRA, who detonated a bomb on his boat, killing him and three others in 1979.

Mr Smyth’s solicitor, Kevin Winters, said the legal proceedings allege negligence and breach of duty of care and were being brought against a number of institutions in Northern Ireland.

A summons has been filed which is set to be issued in the High Court in Belfast on Tuesday.

Mr Winters said: ‘Central to the case are our client’s allegations of abuse by the late Lord Louis Mountbatten.

‘Understandably many abuse survivors for reasons of obvious sensitivity choose to remain anonymous. Arthur’s decision to reveal his identity must be set against this backdrop.

‘It is borne out of anger at systemic state cover-up on abuse at these institutions.

‘He alleges to have been abused twice as an 11-year-old by the deceased royal.

‘It’s the first time that someone has stepped forward to take allegations against Lord Mountbatten into a court. That decision hasn’t been taken lightly.

Surely you have heard of Jimmy Savile – close friend of the British Royal family and best friend of the man who became King Charles III. It was revealed after Savile’s death that he was the supplier of children to the HIGHEST of high society pedophile rings in the UK, with Prime Ministers, Judges, Police and military top brass, high ranking clergy and, yes, members of the Royal Family and British aristocracy all involved.

Then we have Jeffrey Epstein – close friend of the British Royal family and best friend of Queen Elizabeth’s favorite son, Prince Andrew. Epstein’s exploits are currently the subject of an extreme cover up by the courts and the powers that be, however we know for a fact that, like Savile, Epstein was a supplier of children to the HIGHEST of high society in the US and Europe, with Presidents, CEOs, and Royalty all involved in his elite pedophile ring.

What are the chances of Charles and Andrew both being best friends with the most notorious international pedophiles of their generation?

And what are the chances of King Charles’ mentor also being accused of raping young boys?

How many times can these revelations be swatted aside and declared a “coincidence”?