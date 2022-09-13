King Charles III Got A Bit Angry During The Declaration Signing

An irritated King Charles III was caught on camera grimacing toward his royal aides during Saturdays ceremony that officially proclaimed him Britain’s new monarch.

In clips that went viral King Charles was first seen ‘urging’ his Royal aide to remove a tray of pens from his desk.

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

The signing went from bad to worse for Jimmy Savile’s pal who started to get annoyed with the small desk that was making it so difficult for him to sign the documents laid out in front of him.

When moving to sign a second document the pen tray and ink pot got in his way…again.

At that point, the King appeared to actually clench his teeth at his staff.

The public took to social media to comment on the events.

One person said “Did Charles just get angry with a plastic pen holder while the world watched him sign his proclamation declaration”

Another said: “King Charles III absolutely raging already and he’s only signed one thing!”

Have we just caught another glimpse of the Kings true colors?