King Charles Has ‘Evicted’ Prince Andrew From Buckingham Palace

King Charles, who was a friend of the late pedophile Jimmy Savile, has “evicted” his brother Andrew from Buckingham Palace in the wake of the Jeffrey Epstein scandal, according to reports.
Charles has in the past also been criticized for his supporting another child sex offender, former Church of England bishop Peter Ball
MSN reports: As part of the decision, the Duke, 62, will reportedly not be able to use the address for any future correspondence.
“Any presence at the palace is officially over,” a source was quoted as telling The Sun, adding: “The King has made it clear. He isn’t a working royal. He’s on his own.”
The Duke is set to join the King and other senior members of the Royal family for Christmas at Sandringham on Sunday.
It will be the first gathering at the Norfolk estate in three years and the first any of them will have known without the late Queen.
The shake-up at Buckingham Palace comes after the announcement that the Duke will be replaced by the Queen Consort as Colonel of his beloved Grenadier Guards.
He had inherited the position from his late father, the Duke of Edinburgh, when he retired from public life in 2017.
The Duke will also be stripped of his taxpayer-funded Metropolitan Police protection as he no longer performs public duties.
His armed personal protection officers will be replaced by private security guards at an estimated cost of up to £3 million a year, which the King is expected to pay.
