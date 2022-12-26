King Charles EVICTS Prince Andrew From Buckingham Palace: “VIP Arrests Are Imminent”

King Charles has evicted Prince Andrew from Buckingham Palace as VIP arrests in the Epstein elite pedophilia ring case look set to happen soon.

The Duke, 62, will no longer be allowed to use the building for official or unofficial business. His last few remaining staff are also facing the axe.

The-sun.com reports: In February, Andrew paid millions of pounds to settle a US civil sex assault case brought by Virginia Giuffre — while making no admission of liability.

He is recruiting a new communications team in a bid to rescue his tattered reputation and is now expected to fund his own staff.

A source said: “Any presence at the Palace is officially over.

“The King has made it clear. He isn’t a working royal. He’s on his own.”

It comes after Andrew’s treasured role of Colonel of the Grenadier Guards was on Wednesday gifted to Queen Consort Camilla.

The Sun also exclusively revealed that the Home Office this month stripped him of his £3million-a-year, 24-hour armed security.