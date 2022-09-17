King Charles Booed By Anti Monarchy Protesters In Wales

King Charles was received with boos and jeers as he arrived at Cardiff castle in Wales with his wife Camilla on Friday.
As royal mourners cheered and chanted “God save the King” anti monarchy protesters jeered as the King passed by the crowd in his car.
Demonstrators had also gathered outside Cardiff castle with banners displaying messages such as ‘Abolish the Monarchy’ and ‘Democracy Now’.
The Guardian reports: Charles is not universally popular in Wales and his announcement that William is to be made Prince of Wales has been greeted with anger by many. Some see it as a symbol of English oppression over Wales.
Protesting outside the cathedral, where Charles and the Queen Consort attended a service of prayer and reflection with the prime minister, Liz Truss, was Laura Thomas-Walters, 29, a conservation scientist.
She said: “In the 21st century in a democratic country, an unelected head of state has no place. It’s an antiquated system of class oppression and class inequalities, which is especially heinous at a time when inequalities are rising so fast.
“Many people this winter are going to pay their heating bills but we’re going to pay millions for a coronation, a funeral, changing stamps and Charles isn’t going to pay a penny in inheritance tax. I don’t think the Prince of Wales title should exist. If it did, it should belong to a Welsh person.”
