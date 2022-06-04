Kim Kardashian Says She’d Eat Poop Every Day To Stay Young

Kim Kardashian said that she would consider eating shit every day in order to look younger.

During an interview with the New York Times, the 41-year-old billionaire, who is currently promoting her upcoming skin-care line, told the reporter “I’ll try anything”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

She want on “If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might.”

Summit News reports: Respondents jokingly asked whether feces was one of the ingredients in Kim’s upcoming new skincare line.

“Why do I feel like this means she already has?” asked another.

Other people noted how the comments underscore society’s obsession with avoiding the natural ageing process, with one commenting, “When did growing older become a awful thing to happen to us?”

The obsession with maintaining youth and immortality is an obsession shared by rich superstars and global elitists since time immemorial.

As we highlighted last month, new scientific research by Stanford University reveals that “harvesting the blood and body parts of the young in the hope of achieving immortality” is no longer just a “trope in horror novels,” but a feasible likelihood.

Elitists and transhumanists have long been interested in harvesting material from young people in a bid to pursue life-extension.

The Telegraph report notes that, “Harvesting the blood and body parts of the young in the hope of achieving immortality has long been a familiar trope in horror novels and conspiracy theories,” but apparently not anymore.