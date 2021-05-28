Kids In Canada Offered Free Ice Cream To Get Covid Vaccine, Without Parental Permission

Children in Ontario, Canada, some as young as 12, are being tempted with free ice cream to have the covid vaccine vaccine – with no parental permission required.

Police are guarding the front to stop parents from intervening.

BL reports: Ontario’s University of Health Network partnered with community organizers to provide Pfizer vaccines to children at a pop-up vaccination event at Nathan Phillips Square last Sunday (May 23)—and kids had been encouraged to do so without their parent’s consent.

“Holiday news: our pop-up vaccine team is coming to Nathan Phillips Square for 12+ year olds this Sunday,” announced Harvard scientist Andrew Baback Boozary before the event. “Social medicine kicker: free ice cream with the vaccine.”

Holiday news: our pop-up vaccine team is coming to Nathan Phillips Square for 12+ year olds this Sunday.



social medicine kicker: free ice cream with the vaccine 🍦 pic.twitter.com/304beM8xM4 — Andrew Baback Boozary MD (@drandrewb) May 21, 2021

Ontario’s Health Care Consent Act had announced before the event that a child does not need external approval to get the vaccine, and there is no minimum age to provide consent for vaccination, Toronto Star reported.

Before vaccination, in York, children under the age of 13 must have a parent or guardian present to give verbal consent or sign a consent form.

In a press release Wednesday (May 19) morning, Peel Region has initially called for “informed consent” from a parent or guardian when announcing appointments will be available Thursday (May 20) to anyone 12 and older.

The area later changed its mind, stating that children no longer needed approval. This, according to Peel, was done to break down barriers.

Citing Health Care Consent Act, Toronto Public Health said it does not need parental or guardian permission.

Dr. Saba Merchant, a pediatrician, also said that children aged 12 to 15 don’t need their parents’ permission to get the COVID shot.

“If the child does not have an intellectual disability, then they definitely have the capacity and the ability to make that decision,” she said.

At Nathan Phillips Square in Toronto, police were forced to defend one pop-up vaccine site from enraged parents:

Thousands of Torontonians are getting vaccines at City Hall. A DJ is playing music, ice cream trucks are giving out cones, & the line is moving well.



A small number of anti-vax protesters arrived, but TPS are keeping them off-site at the corner. The energy at the clinic is great pic.twitter.com/t94lYymnaH — Joe Cressy (@joe_cressy) May 23, 2021

A pop up vaccine clinic in Canada that is offering kids free ice cream in exchange for a vaccine, no parental permission required. Police are guarding the front to stop parents from intervening.



Canadians should be outraged. pic.twitter.com/FDovr1HjUq— Mike The Mad Scientist (@MadMikeOfficial) May 24, 2021

It’s unusual that the government is so eager to get children vaccinated, given the incredibly low-risk COVID-19 poses to children. According to the CDC, young people aged 0 to 19 have a 99.997% chance of surviving the coronavirus.