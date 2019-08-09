Khan’s London: ‘Brutal’ Machete Attack Hospitalizes Policeman

A British police officer has been hospitalized after a “sudden and brutal” machete attack in Leyton, east London.

According to the Metropolitan Police, the attacker was the driver of a van which two uniformed officers had attempted to flag down near the Coopers Lane junction at Leyton High Road.

The attacker has been named as Muhammed Rodwan, 56. He stabbed 28-year-old Stuart Outten in the head after he had attempted to stop the van suspected of having no insurance just after midnight on Thursday.

According to The Guardian, PC Outten was treated by colleagues and paramedics in Leyton High Road as his uniform lay next to him on the ground. He was later taken to hospital by ambulance, police said. He was treated for a wound to the side of his head, which required stitches, and an injured hand.

Breitbart.com reports: Police officers in Great Britain do not carry firearms on a routine basis, and the attacked officer does not appear to have had one. Fortunately, he did at least have a taser — which is also not typical — and it was with this that he was able to subdue his assailant.

His condition is “believed to be critical but stable”.

Absolutely horrified by the shocking stabbing of one of our brave police officers in Leyton overnight. His courage in the face of danger shows how police put their lives on the line to protect us every day. I wish the officer a full recovery & my thoughts are with him. — Priti Patel MP (@patel4witham) August 8, 2019

“This was a sudden and brutal attack on a uniformed officer carrying out their duties,” commented Inspector Julia James for the Metropolitan Police, who commended her injured colleague’s “bravery and resilience, especially as he managed to draw a taser, despite being repeatedly stabbed, to prevent the suspect harming anyone else and to protect himself from further injury.”

Inspector James further urged any witnesses to the incident to come forward and provide information to either directly to law enforcement or via the Crimestoppers anonymous hotline, quoting CAD3/8August.

“Absolutely horrified by the shocking stabbing of one of our brave police officers in Leyton overnight,” added Priti Patel, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s newly-installed Home Secretary.

“His courage in the face of danger shows how police put their lives on the line to protect us every day. I wish the officer a full recovery & my thoughts are with him.”