Key mRNA Developer Dr Robert Malone Permanently Suspended By Twitter

Dr. Robert Malone an American virlgogist who was a key contributor to the mRNA vaccine technology, has been silenced by Twitter.

Writing on his Substack page on December 29, Malone, an outspoken critic of covid mandates and rules who had more that 500,000 followers, confirmed that his account had been “permanently suspended from Twitter”. He said “We all knew it would happen eventually.”

“Over a half million followers gone in a blink of an eye. That means I must have been on the mark, so to speak,” Malone wrote. He also added that he was ‘not going away’ sating that “in fact, every door closed is another open”

“It also means we lost a critical component in our fight to stop these vaccines being mandated for children and to stop the corruption in our governments, as well as the medical-industrial complex and pharmaceutical industries,” he continued, encouraging people to tune in to his interview on the Joe Rogan podcast scheduled for Thursday.

The Epoch Times reports: According to Malone’s post, he directed users to read his Substack page for future updates. Meanwhile, he’s slated to appear on comedian and UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s podcast on Dec. 30.

“Substack is absolutely the best way to see my writings. I appreciate everyone’s support in signing up for my newsletter. It truly matters to me,” he wrote in the post.

When attempting to access Malone’s page, it gives the boilerplate Twitter suspension message: “Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts that violate the Twitter rules.”

The San Francisco-based social media firm hasn’t issued a public comment yet on why it suspended Malone’s account, or specifically what post drew the company’s ire. Twitter has not responded to a request by The Epoch Times for comment by press time.

Malone told The Epoch Times on Wednesday evening that Twitter provided him with no advance notice before it handed down the suspension.

“Over the past year, I have had a few notices from Twitter that there was a complaint about a post but that no action was taken,” he said. “I received no warning prior to the banning.”

Malone provided the Epoch Times with a screenshot with text from Twitter that reads, “Specifically, for: Violating our policy on spreading misleading and potentially harmful information related to COVID-19. You may not use Twitter’s services to share false or misleading information about COVID-19 which may lead to harm.” The platform didn’t appear elaborate further.