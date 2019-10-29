Kevin Spacey’s Sex Assault Case Dropped Because Alleged Victim Dies

The sex assault case against Kevin Spacey has been dropped after the alleged victim died during the investigation

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office announced their decision to reject the case on Tuesday saying the case could not be proven “without a victim”

The Mail Online reports: The case stemmed from a masseur’s allegations that Spacey inappropriately touched him during a massage session at a home in Malibu, California, in October 2016.

The decision states that the allegations against Spacey could not be proven without the masseur’s participation.

The man also sued Spacey under the alias John Doe in a case that remains pending in federal court.

An email sent to Spacey’s lawyer Alan Jackson was not immediately returned.

Massachusetts prosecutors in July dropped a criminal case against Spacey involving an indecent assault and battery charge.

The charge was filed last year after Spacey was accused of groping an 18-year-old man at a bar on the resort island of Nantucket in 2016.

In that case, Spacey’s accuser invoked his Fifth Amendment right not to testify about text messages from the night of the alleged groping that the defense claimed were deleted.

Police in London are also investigating allegations of sexual misconduct by Spacey, but there’s been no public update on that inquiry.

The Metropolitan Police are investigating six claims of sexual assault and assault against Spacey, who ran London’s Old Vic Theatre between 2004 and 2015.