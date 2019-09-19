Kevin Spacey Sexual Assault Accuser Suddenly Dies Amid Lawsuit

The second person to accuse actor Kevin Spacey of sexual assault has died suddenly and unexpectedly.

The first whistleblower to accuse Spacey of being a sexual predator was mowed down by a Toyota as she stepped into a busy intersection last February.

Radar Online reported:

Now, in a world exclusive, RadarOnline.com. can reveal investigators have launched a murder probe into Linda Culkin’s mysterious death, while 59-year-old Spacey faces a felony charge of indecent assault and battery for allegedly groping a young man in Nantucket, Mass., in 2016. On Feb. 25, Culkin was walking to her home when she was mowed down by a Toyota as she stepped into a busy intersection, Quincy Police Capt. John Dougan told Radar.

Now, this….

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the massage therapist who was in the midst of a sexual assault lawsuit against the actor has also died. No details have been released yet on the circumstances of his death.

Via The Hollywood Reporter:

An anonymous massage therapist who claims to have been sexually assaulted by Kevin Spacey has died, according to a notice filed in court by the actor’s attorneys.

The individual, suing as a “John Doe,” filed claims in September 2018 with the allegation of being forced to grab the actor’s genitals twice during a massage two years earlier at a private residence in Malibu. In May, a federal judge in California allowed the case to move forward despite Spacey’s objection that the plaintiff’s identity was being shielded.

Now, just a month after the parties came to a plan for proceeding in the suit that detailed prospective discovery and envisioned a seven- to 11-day trial, the plaintiff’s attorney has informed Spacey that the client “recently passed.”