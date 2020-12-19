Kevin McCarthy: DNI John Ratcliffe Has Delivered ‘BOMBSHELL’ Report on Swalwell

The news was broken by Fox News reporter Chad Pergram.
The report was mandated by an executive order by President Trump.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The FBI on Friday briefed GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Speaker Pelosi on Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell’s relationship with Chinse spy Fang Fang.
McCarthy emerged from the briefing Friday afternoon and told reporters at the Capitol that Swalwell ‘should not be on intel’ committee.
“I just think there are definitely 200 other Democrats that I know could fill that place,” McCarthy said.
Swalwell currently sits on the House Intelligence Committee and has access to some of the nation’s most highly classified information.
