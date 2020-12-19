Kevin McCarthy: DNI John Ratcliffe Has Delivered ‘BOMBSHELL’ Report on Swalwell

December 19, 2020 Niamh Harris News, US 1
Kevin McCarthy says DNI John Ratcliffe has delivered report on Eric Swalwell
LinkedInReddit

Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe delivered the report on China’s influence of Eric Swalwell late on Friday.

The news was broken by Fox News reporter Chad Pergram.

The report was mandated by an executive order by President Trump.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: The FBI on Friday briefed GOP Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy and Speaker Pelosi on Democrat Rep. Eric Swalwell’s relationship with Chinse spy Fang Fang.

McCarthy emerged from the briefing Friday afternoon and told reporters at the Capitol that Swalwell ‘should not be on intel’ committee.

“I just think there are definitely 200 other Democrats that I know could fill that place,” McCarthy said.

Swalwell currently sits on the House Intelligence Committee and has access to some of the nation’s most highly classified information.

Niamh Harris

Writer at News Punch

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)