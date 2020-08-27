Kenosha Shooting: BLM Rioter Fatally Shot By Gunman Was a Convicted Pedophile

The first Kenosha Black Lives Matter rioter who was fatally shot at the hands of teen gunman, Kyle Rittenhouse, has been identified as Joseph Rosenbaum, a registered child sex offender convicted of a sex crime involving a minor.

On Tuesday night two people were killed in the continued violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin. It appears they were killed by the same shooter, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse. Another man shot by Rittenhouse appears to have been carrying a handgun.

Rosenbaum was the first one killed. Video allegedly shows him chasing the teenage shooter and throwing something at him.

The 3 shot (2 killed) in #Kenosha, Wisc. at the BLM riot have been identified.



Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, was the first one killed. Video allegedly shows him chasing teen shooter & throwing something at him. Rosenbaum was a registered sex offender for a sex crime involving a minor.

Anthony Huber, 26, was shot and killed in Kenosha, Wisc. at the BLM riot. He was filmed chasing down the armed teenager and hitting him when he was on the ground with a skateboard. He has a criminal history that includes charges of battery and repeat domestic abuse.

The third who was shot (and survived) is Gaige Grosskreutz, 26. He's a member of the People's Revolution Movement. He was filmed chasing after the teen with a pistol.

Grosskreutz was shot at close-range in the upper arm. He has a criminal record that includes being intoxicated and armed with a gun.

WATCH: A video sync of the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting in Kenosha, WI with multiple camera angles and object highlights. pic.twitter.com/61XMCdHcmK — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 26, 2020

Joseph Don Rosenbaum was allegedly shown on video giving chasing to the teen shooter & throwing something at him according to reporter Andy Ngo.

The man in the red shirt is Joseph Rosenbaum, convicted pedophile who was shot and killed by Kyle Rittenhouse in self defense.



He can be seen aggressively trying to start a confrontation with armed men.



He shouts "Shoot me, n*gga, shoot me!"

A Molotov cocktail appears to have been thrown at the shooter in Kenosha before he fired at the first victim. pic.twitter.com/DPVgjepDsb — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 26, 2020

Many people on social media claimed Rittenhouse shot Joseph ‘JoJo’ Rosenblaum in self defense after the man had given chase to him.

One user wrote, ‘Kyle Rittenhouse quickly charged with NO investigation. His lawyers need to file Civil Rights Violation. Evidence supports Rittenhouse acted in self defense. Therefore, prosecutorial misconduct for charging him appears likely.’

Video footage posted online shows Joseph Rosenbaum appearing to try and start a confrontation with armed men. Video footage shows him shouting, ‘Shoot me, n*gga, shoot me!’

