Kenosha Shooting: BLM Rioter Fatally Shot By Gunman Was a Convicted Pedophile

August 27, 2020 Baxter Dmitry News, US 0

The first Kenosha Black Lives Matter rioter who was fatally shot at the hands of teen gunman, Kyle Rittenhouse, has been identified as Joseph Rosenbaum, a registered child sex offender convicted of a sex crime involving a minor. 

On Tuesday night two people were killed in the continued violence in Kenosha, Wisconsin. It appears they were killed by the same shooter, 17-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse. Another man shot by Rittenhouse appears to have been carrying a handgun.

Rosenbaum was the first one killed. Video allegedly shows him chasing the teenage shooter and throwing something at him.

Anthony Huber, 26, was shot and killed in Kenosha, Wisc. at the BLM riot. He was filmed chasing down the armed teenager and hitting him when he was on the ground with a skateboard. He has a criminal history that includes charges of battery and repeat domestic abuse.

The third who was shot (and survived) is Gaige Grosskreutz, 26. He’s a member of the People’s Revolution Movement. He was filmed chasing after the teen with a pistol.

Grosskreutz was shot at close-range in the upper arm. He has a criminal record that includes being intoxicated and armed with a gun.

Joseph Don Rosenbaum was allegedly shown on video giving chasing to the teen shooter & throwing something at him according to reporter Andy Ngo.

Many people on social media claimed Rittenhouse shot Joseph ‘JoJo’ Rosenblaum in self defense after the man had given chase to him.

One user wrote, ‘Kyle Rittenhouse quickly charged with NO investigation. His lawyers need to file Civil Rights Violation. Evidence supports Rittenhouse acted in self defense. Therefore, prosecutorial misconduct for charging him appears likely.’

Video footage posted online shows Joseph Rosenbaum appearing to try and start a confrontation with armed men. Video footage shows him shouting, ‘Shoot me, n*gga, shoot me!’

RELATED: Pedophile ANTIFA and BLM Leader Complains He Might Catch Covid-19 in Prison

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry

Baxter Dmitry is a writer at Your News Wire. He covers politics, business and entertainment. Speaking truth to power since he learned to talk, Baxter has travelled in over 80 countries and won arguments in every single one. Live without fear.
Email: baxter@yournewswire.com
Follow: @baxter_dmitry
Baxter Dmitry

Latest posts by Baxter Dmitry (see all)