Kelsey Grammer: Trump Has Accomplished What D.C. ‘Clowns’ Couldn’t in Half a Century

Actor Kelsey Grammer praised President Donald Trump on Tuesday, saying the way he has shaken up the Washington establishment can only be a good thing.

During an interview on PBS’s Amanpour and Company, Grammer was asked whether he felt marginalized about being one of the only Hollywood actors who supported Trump’s campaign.

“I’m not aware of taking a hit for it but now, certainly passions run high, and certainly he has touched on an extraordinarily passionate response. I don’t know if it’s as serious or horrible as everybody wants it to be,” said Grammer.

Breitbart.com reports: Host Christiane Amanpour then asked whether he felt that Trump had “disrupted the fabric” of Washington D.C. with his brash new style of politics.

“Well I think fabric being disrupted is a good thing,” he said. “I don’t think Washington didn’t do us any favors for the last 50, 60 years, I think they’ve all been sort of the same party, the same bunch of clowns, the same bunch of really unpleasant people.”

The Emmy and Golden Globe-winner has long spoken out about his political beliefs, previously endorsing Mitt Romney and showing his support for conservative issues. Last July, Grammer explained how “reproductive rights” was a dishonest name for the abortion industry, and outlined his opposition to the practice even in the statistically few cases of rape.

“If someone has to die as a result of rape, then we should kill the rapist – not the unborn child,” he said. “It’s a dicey area, but if you have respect for life, and respect for choice, then you can’t take life away from an infant.”