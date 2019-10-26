Kellyanne Conway: Someone Hand Schiff a Bible to “Remind Him What It Is”

Kellyanne Conway has blasted House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff on Friday over his mishandling of the Democrats’ illegitimate impeachment inquiry, saying someone needs to “hand him a Bible” and “remind him what it is.”

Speaking to Fox News on Friday, Conway called on Schiff to swear on the Bible any time he makes a public statement or appears on television.

“In the case of Adam Schiff, I just have to say anybody who has him on TV, anybody who listens or asks him for a public statement in the halls of congress ought to first hand him a Bible, remind him what it is and have him swear under oath that he’s gonna tell the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth,” Conway told Fox News’ “America’s Newsroom.”

“This is someone who lied to America for years, lied the day before the Mueller report came out there was evidence of collusion in plain sight, plenty of it, lying to congress,” Conway continued.

“Now he’s working in secret, and this is a problem for the country.”

Cnsnews.com reports: “We have suffered through Adam Schiff being in front of the cameras for years. The one time there would actually be a public benefit from Adam Schiff being in front of the cameras when he’s having these depositions, we can’t see what he is doing,” Conway said.

Asked to for the White House’s response on the Durham investigation becoming a criminal investigation just days after learning that the probe has widened, Conway said, “That’s up to the Department of Justice obviously.



“And I would just say if people have nothing to hide about the shenanigans and malfeasance they may have been committing in the 2016 election, then they have nothing to worry about, but I do have to wonder why the same people who put this country through 2 plus years, $35 million of taxpayer money, 500 witnesses, thousands of subpoenas, the whole nine yards and the Mueller investigation went nowhere don’t think that we should try to get to the bottom of what other people may have been doing to try to influence or subvert the 2016 election results?” she said.



“We already know that they were looking for an ‘insurance policy.’ We already know that people like Page and Strzok and Ohr and Ohr and Mccabe are household names now, and the country has a right to know. You know what? We who were involved in the trump campaign. I was the campaign manager. You know what we’re guilty of? The best political upset in American history in modern political history,” Conway said.



“If other people are guilty of obstructing justice or destroying evidence, we have a right to know, and I’m patient enough to let the process unfold, and I just can’t believe that folks who are for transparency and sunlight and investigations and facts first are already trying to get in the way of this,” she added.



Asked to whether Reps. Jerry Nadler (D-N.Y.), chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, and Schiff, chair of the House Intelligence Committee, are correct that the DOJ is being used as a tool for political retribution, Conway said, “No, the point of the investigation is to make sure the DOJ and FBI under the Obama administration in 2016 was not being used as a tool to influence the elections.



“So I would actually fact check it by taking out Trump administration and putting in the last administration. Why wouldn’t we want to know a year, Sandra, before the next election? Don’t we have a right to know if people who the taxpayers are funding at the highest levels of our Department of Justice and FBI, if they were or were not subverting justice and trying to interfere with the elections?” she said.



“Again, what are they afraid of? If you’ve done nothing wrong, you have nothing to be afraid of, but there is conflicting testimony by some of these folks. We’ve seen some of the text messages. Glenn Simpson of Fusion GPS has taken the fifth and said very little. So what are we afraid of?” Conway said.