Kelly Osbourne Slams ‘Woke’ Democrats: ‘I Don’t Give a Flying F**K What You Think of Me’

Kelly Osbourne has slammed Democrats and mainstream media for being too ‘woke’, declaring she doesn’t care what they think of her.

After giving cancel culture the middle-finger last week in the wake of her mother’s exit from “The Talk” for defending Piers Morgan’s criticisms of Meghan Markle, Osbourne told Us Weekly that she feels leftists have become too authoritarian.

“I keep trying to get people to change the way they think about this in the sense of, don’t be afraid to make a mistake because we all are so privileged and it’s an honor,” Osbourne said. “We’re a part of the right side of history. We’re part of a time when the world is changing finally, for the good, in the sense that people are waking up. They’re seeing that people have not been held accountable and that there is a huge problem with race in this world.

“The pendulum swung so far in one direction that it’s going to have to swing in the other for a little bit before we find some normal ground and we figure out what’s right and what’s wrong,” she added.

Dailywire.com reports: Osbourne, however, feared that people will not engage in conversations if the threat of being canceled or expelled from society looms large over them.

“That’s why, like, I don’t give a f*** about cancel culture. I don’t give a f*** about what anyone thinks about me in that sense,” she said. “Like, if you think I’m a racist, fine. You think I’m a racist. I know who I am. I don’t care what you think of me. … I care what my family thinks of me. I don’t care what somebody hiding behind a computer and a fake Instagram page who puts up stuff where they don’t practice what they preach [thinks].”

Kelly Osbourne’s comments follow statements she made to Extra where she said “f*** cancel culture.”

“I didn’t know what was really going on in this country because I just thought that simply being not racist was enough,” she said. “It’s not, it’s actually not, you have to be actively not racist and educate yourself and learn, and don’t be afraid to make a mistake, everybody’s so afraid of cancel culture. I say f*** cancel culture, it’s all about counsel culture.”

“Educate people, teach people… a gentle nudge in the right direction is so much better than a public execution,” she added.