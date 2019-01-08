Keith Urban Slams Big Pharma for Pushing ‘Flu Shots’ at Golden Globes

January 8, 2019 Sean Adl-Tabatabai Entertainment 0

Keith Urban slams Big Pharma for pushing flu shots at Golden Globes

Keith Urban reacted in horror at the Golden Globes on Sunday night after Big Pharma aggressively pushed flu shots during the live show. 

During a disturbing segment hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, an army of ‘doctors’ appeared on stage and dispersed themselves amongst the celebrity crowd, forcing attendees to receive mandatory flu shots.

Elle.com reports: While some of the celebrities were game for the lark, others weren’t so convinced. But the award for best reaction was quickly bestowed on Urban, who appeared to recoil in abject horror at the approaching needles.

Many Twitter users took to the platform to express similar horror that the Globes guests should have been rushed with needles, while others found amusement in Urban’s clear discomfort.

Here, if you watch the videos, you’ll spot the reaction on Keith Urban’s face that had everyone talking.

It soon became a whole mood:

Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Sean Adl-Tabatabai

Editor-in-chief at Your News Wire
Sean Adl-Tabatabai
Follow me

Latest posts by Sean Adl-Tabatabai (see all)