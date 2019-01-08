Keith Urban Slams Big Pharma for Pushing ‘Flu Shots’ at Golden Globes

Keith Urban reacted in horror at the Golden Globes on Sunday night after Big Pharma aggressively pushed flu shots during the live show.

During a disturbing segment hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg, an army of ‘doctors’ appeared on stage and dispersed themselves amongst the celebrity crowd, forcing attendees to receive mandatory flu shots.

Elle.com reports: While some of the celebrities were game for the lark, others weren’t so convinced. But the award for best reaction was quickly bestowed on Urban, who appeared to recoil in abject horror at the approaching needles.

Many Twitter users took to the platform to express similar horror that the Globes guests should have been rushed with needles, while others found amusement in Urban’s clear discomfort.

Did any see Keith Urban’s revolt face when the vaccinateurs came out into the audience? 😨 #GoldenGlobe — hello (@lmerh) January 7, 2019

Did you see Keith Urban jump back in fear 😂😂😂 THIS IS SO BAD. — Jenn Billinson, PhD (@jrbillin) January 7, 2019

The #GoldenGlobes are super cringey right now. Did you see Keith Urban’s face with that flu shoot. 😬😬😬 — Formerly KK (@kristina1003) January 7, 2019

Lmao Keith Urban was ready to knock that flu shot guy OUT. Not me! Not today! — het queer icon (@despairdyke) January 7, 2019

Keith Urban looked so offended when one of the flu shot doctors came up to him lmao #GoldenGlobes — julz (@himynameisjulz) January 7, 2019

Here, if you watch the videos, you’ll spot the reaction on Keith Urban’s face that had everyone talking.

Keith Urban is a whole mood #goldenglobes The flu shots 😅 pic.twitter.com/yS9txKWCGl — Liv (@livparas) January 7, 2019

This weird flu shot bit. Linda Cardellini was game but Keith Urban and Emmy Rossum were not. #goldenglobes pic.twitter.com/4kWB8ugVM6 — celebitchy (@celebitchy) January 7, 2019

It soon became a whole mood:

Keith urban dodging the flu shot at the golden globes is exactly how I want all my friends dodging these fuck boys in 2019 — 𝖘𝖆𝖛𝖆𝖓𝖓𝖆𝖍 (@_thotpocket) January 7, 2019