Keith Olbermann: Trump Supporters Are ‘Maggots’ Who Must Be Arrested

Far-left sports host Keith Olbermann says all President Trump supporters are “maggots” who deserve to be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

The former ESPN host issued the vile rant on his YouTube channel.

“Trump can be and must be expunged,” Olbermann declared. “The hate he has triggered, the pandora’s box he has opened, they will not be so easily destroyed.”

“So, let us brace ourselves,” he said.

“The task is twofold: the terrorist Trump must be defeated, must be destroyed, must be devoured at the ballot box, and he and his enablers and his supporters and his collaborators and the Mike Lees and the William Barrs and the Sean Hannitys and the Mike Pences and the Rudy Giulianis and the Kyle Rittenhouses and the Amy Coney Barretts must be prosecuted and convicted and removed from our society while we try to rebuild it and to rebuild the world Trump has nearly destroyed by turning it over to a virus.”

“Remember it, even as we dream of a return to reality and safety and the country for which our forefathers died, that the fight is not just to win an election but to win it by enough to chase, at least for the moment, Trump and the maggots off the stage,” he warned. “And then try to clean up what they left.”

“Remember it, even though to remember it means remembering that the fight does not end on November 3rd but in many ways will only begin that day,” he said.

Breitbart.com reports: On October 7, Olbermann announced he was leaving ESPN to devote himself fulltime to political commentaries.