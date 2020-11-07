Keith Olbermann: Trump Must Be ‘REMOVED & ARRESTED’

Former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann has urged law enforcement to arrest and forcibly remove President Donald Trump from the White House immediately.

Olbermann went on an unhinged rant on Thursday, claiming that President Trump’s refusal to concede the election to Joe Biden threatens the nation’s safety.

“TRUMP MUST BE REMOVED AND ARRESTED, TONIGHT,” Olbermann declared on Twitter.

“Gripped by a paranoid delusion, threatening the nation’s safety, this can’t wait any longer.”

The former ESPN host recently quit cable sports to host a YouTube show dedicated to helping Joe Biden destroy President Trump.

During his Thursday show, Olbermann began by mocking “President Karen” for “yelling at the manager” over President Trump’s allegations of mass election fraud.

“The bad news is, I think the lame-duck president is now pivoting to Trump 2024,” Olbermann claimed.

“When it’s finally over, he utters this breathless sentence, ‘I concede and I’m running for president in 2024. The rallies start next Friday’,” he said.

WATCH:

Full video: https://t.co/pCaCgZdkbr

— Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) November 6, 2020

“Trump can still live in a version of the bubble that he and the 69 million morons who voted for him have lived in since 2015,” he added.

“Inside ‘Trump World,’ it’s fun and exciting and there’s no pandemic and nothing but white people and lots of guns and everybody will be a billionaire soon!”