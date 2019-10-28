Kayla Mueller’s Mother: Daughter Might Still Be Alive “If Obama Had Been as Decisive as Trump”

The mother of ISIS hostage Kayla Mueller says her daughter might still be alive today if Barack Obama had been as decisive as President Trump.

Kayla Mueller was tortured and repeatedly raped by ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi before her death in 2015. She was held hostage for 18 months before she was murdered.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: On Sunday the mother of Kayla Mueller told reporters her daughter might be alive today if Obama would have been as decisive as President Trump.

The Hill reported:

The parents of slain U.S. human rights activist Kayla Mueller said Sunday that their daughter would possibly still be alive had former President Obama been as “decisive” as President Trump in ordering military action to recover her from the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) before her death in 2015.

Mueller’s parents told The Arizona Republic that they credited President Trump with bringing Mueller’s killers to justice after the president announced Sunday morning that ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi had been killed in a U.S. raid.

“I still say Kayla should be here, and if Obama had been as decisive as President Trump, maybe she would have been,” Marsha Mueller told the newspaper.

“For me what matters most I’m hoping now we will finally get the answers we have been asking for all along,” she added. “I think this administration truly might help us. I don’t think they are as closed about what happened.”

Her husband, Carl Mueller, added that it was “important” to him that Trump knew of his daughter’s story, and thanked the president for mentioning Mueller’s name in his address Sunday morning.