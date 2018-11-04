Kavanaugh Accuser Admits She Fabricated Rape Claims “For Attention”

A second woman who falsely accused Justice Kavanaugh of raping her when he was in high school has admitted to the FBI that she made the whole story up because she “wanted attention.”

Democrat activist Judy Munro-Leighton gave a highly graphic statement to Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley alleging that Kavanaugh and his friend gang raped her in their car in the early 1980s.

She has now confessed that she fabricated the entire story after hearing Christine Blasey Ford give testimony against the Supreme Court Judge.

Senator Grassley referred the woman to the Justice Department for possible criminal investigation on Friday, fulfilling his promise to prosecute false accusers to the “fullest extent of the law.”

Shortly after The Washington Post published Dr. Ford’s allegations on September 16, Senator Kamala Harris received a letter signed “Jane Doe” on September 19, describing how Kavanaugh and a friend had supposedly raped her several times in the backseat of a car.

In a letter addressed to Attorney General Jeff Sessions and FBI Director Christopher A. Wray, Chuck Grassley called on the pair to urgently investigate the new developments:

“I am once again writing regarding fabricated allegations the United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary recently received.”As you know, the Senate Judiciary Committee processed the nomination of Judge Brett M. Kavanaugh to serve as an Associate Justice on the Supreme Court of the United States, leading to his eventual confirmation on October 6, 2018.”

“As part of that process, the Committee has investigated various allegations made against Judge Kavanaugh.”

“The Committee’s investigation has involved communicating with numerous individuals claiming to have relevant information.”

“While many of those individuals have provided the Committee information in good faith, it unfortunately appears some have not.”

“As explained below, I am writing to refer Ms. Judy Munro-Leighton for investigation of potential violations of 18 U.S.C. §§ 1001 (materially false statements) and 1505 (obstruction), for materially false statements she made to the Committee during the course of the Committee’s investigation.”

Dailymail.co.uk reports: On September 26 the Committee questioned Kavanaugh and read out the letter to him. He responded saying: ‘The whole thing is ridiculous. Nothing ever — anything like that…The whole thing is just a crock, farce, wrong, didn’t happen, not anything close.’

Later that day the Committee publicly released the transcript of the interview as well as the full Jane Doe letter.

Then Munro-Leighton emailed the Committee staff days later on October 3 with the subject line: ‘I am Jane Doe from Oceanside CA — Kavanaugh raped me’, identifying herself as the letter’s author.

‘I refuse to allow Donald J. Trump to use me or my story as an ugly chant at one of his Republican rallies. I know that Jane Doe will get no media attention, but I am deathly afraid of revealing any information about myself of my family,’ she said in the e-mail.

‘I watched in horror as Trump vilified Dr. Blasey-Ford. I will not allow this abuse to be directed toward me,’ she added.

In her e-mail she referred to her earlier letter sent to Senator Harris and even included a typed version.

Senate investigators tracked her down and interviewed her. Although she signed her letter as ‘Jane Doe of Oceanside, California’ she was found in Kentucky.

Investigators finally got a hold of her on November 1 by phone and spoke with her about the allegations.

Under questioning however she admitted she was never sexually assaulted by Kavanaugh and said she was not the author of the original ‘Jane Doe’ letter.

When investigators asked if she was the ‘Jane Doe’ from Oceanside, California who wrote to Senator Harris she said: ‘No, no, no. I did that as a way to grab attention. I am not Jane Doe…but I did read Jane Doe’s letter. I read the transcript of the call to your Committee…I saw it online. It was news.’

She fessed that she ‘just wanted to get attention’ and that it was a ‘tactic’ and ploy’.

When asked about the e-mail she said: ‘I was angry, and I sent it out’.

Investigators asked her if she ever met Judge Kavanaugh to which she replied ‘Oh Lord, no’.

In a phone conversation with the committee she said she ‘just wanted attention’ adding that she called the Congress multiple times to oppose Kavanaugh’s nomination during his hearing process

Grassley described Munro-Leighton as a left-wing activist who was ‘decades older than Judge Kavanaugh’ and referred her to be investigated by the DOJ and FBI.

While there is a chance Munro-Leighton could have been the original Jane Doe author, it is also possibly she saw the letter’s transcript online then took credit for it and e-mailed the Committee claiming to be the author.

‘The Committee is grateful to citizens who come forward with relevant information in good faith, even if they are not one hundred percent sure about what they know. But when individuals intentionally mislead the Committee, they divert Committee resources during time-sensitive investigations and materially impede our work,’ Grassley said.

‘Such acts are not only unfair; they are potentially illegal. It is illegal to make materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent statements to Congressional investigators. It is illegal to obstruct Committee investigations,’ he added.