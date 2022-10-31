Katy Perry Insists Her Weird Facial Spams Were NOT Vaccine Related

Fully jabbed superstar Katy Perry says the weird facial spasms she experienced during a recent show in Las Vegas were not caused by the COVID-19 jab.

On October 22, during a show at her Las Vegas residency PLAY, she began to suffer from facial paralysis and spasms, leading many to speculate that she was either suffering a stroke or bell’s palsy – both of which are common side effects of the vaccine.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: In a strange moment, Katy Perry’s right eyelid kept closing as she did the pose at the end of her performance.

The 26-second clip shows Perry’s right eyelid closing four times before she opens it by touching her temple.

Watch:

Katy Perry: Eye of the Pfizer. pic.twitter.com/MpK1EnP674 — Kevin smith (@KJ00355197) October 24, 2022

Responses to the incident were divided on the internet. While some have joked that there was a clone issue, others have blamed the mRNA injection.

One user commented, “The first time the eye slowly closes while the other one is wide opened. This is one of the strangest things I’ve ever seen.”

Another said, “either she pretended really well or this is one of the most convincing glitches ever. The way her eye went normal when she touched by it.”

“We have the “Pfizer smile” and now the “Pfizer eye,” another said.

Another user said, “What the hell is wrong with her? Too much glue on her eyelash or computer glitch?”

The pop star said Thursday that the viral video was all part of the show’s performance and just a gimmick.

“Welcoming all my #flatearthers #spaceisfakers #birdsarentrealers #skyisntbluers to come see my broken doll eye party trick IRL in Vegas next year!” Katy Perry wrote on the caption.

Not everyone accepted Katy Perry’s explanation for what happened.

“This post seems like a distraction,” one responded on her post.

One commented, “Obviously, that was not a party trick. She knew exactly what to do to get the lid open, and it kept closing. I look for her “taking a break” in order to get treatment, or cancelling dates if treatment does not work.”

“Sorry, as a Doctor my first thought was of a minor stroke. It’s highly possible, but there are several other possibilities ranging from simple muscle spasm to drug reaction,” another said.