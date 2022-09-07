Kathy Griffin Warns “If You Don’t Want A Civil War, Vote For Democrats In November”

Kathy Griffin is threatening civil war if Americans don’t vote for the Democrats in November.
She is certainly doing her part to help Democrats escalate political rhetoric to dangerous levels ahead of the November midterms.
BYPASS THE CENSORS
Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox.
You can unsubscribe any time. By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use
Yes, Griffins if you remember, is the same psychopath who took photos and released a video of herself holding the decapitated head of President Trump.
Latest Videos
FBI Took Top Secret List Containing Names of VIP Pedophiles During Trump Raid
Elon Musk Is a ‘Secret’ Young Global Leader and Shares Klaus Schwab’s Vision
Epstein's 'Wingman', Who Vowed To Expose Elite Pedophile Ring, Found Dead
Zoophilia Pride Marchers Demand LGBTQI+ Movement Add a Z
British Police ARREST Woman For ‘Disrespecting Pedophiles’ on Social Media
WEF Hires Millions of ‘Info Warriors’ To Delete the Internet of Alternative Views
WEF Declares 'We Just Don’t Need The Vast Majority of You'
REVEALED: Biden’s IRS In Training To Carry Out Armed Raids on Suburban Homes
Anne Heche Was About To Expose Hollywood Pedophile Ring Before She Died
Her new threat follows Joe Biden’s recent speech where he called MAGA Republicans “a clear and present danger to our democracy” from a blood-red stage with Marines standing guard behind him.
The Gateway Pundit reports: According to Joe, it’s not the radicals, lunatics, and criminals who threaten Supreme Court justices and vandalize churches, pregnancy centers, and the offices of pro-life groups. Nor is it the violent Democrat domestic terrorist who conspired in an assassination plot against Justice Brett Kavanaugh
What about the Democrat that tried to murder an entire Republican softball team?
Or when the left-wing mob defaces and removes statues of historical figures, they are told to hate?
Or is it the radical leftists who tried to assassinate Steve Bannon and Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene multiple times by sending armed police to their homes looking for a confrontation?
Nope. It’s peaceful, law-abiding Patriots who want cheap gas, safe communities, and low taxes that “represent extremism” in the eyes of dictators like Joe Biden.
Leftist Kathy Griffin’s latest rhetoric is that of a literal domestic terrorist, not to mention her outright voter intimidation against all Americans.
She is now trending on Twitter because of this threat on America.
Griffin got “ratioed” in the comment section on this tweet by regular people, calling out the absurdity and indicating they WILL vote Republican regardless of their party if she means this.
Many also called out the hypocrisy of the radical left and Joe Biden, the modern-day equivalent of Adolf Hitler.
Niamh Harris
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Kathy Griffin Warns “If You Don’t Want A Civil War, Vote For Democrats In November” - September 7, 2022
- Roger Waters Asks Ukraine’s First Lady To Help ‘Persuade Her Husband To “Stop The Slaughter” - September 7, 2022
- Despite Covid Deaths Decreasing In UK, Excess Deaths Continue To Soar - September 7, 2022