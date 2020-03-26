Kathy Griffin Checked Into COVID-19 Isolation Ward With ‘Unbearably Painful’ Symptoms

Despite looking like death warmed up and being checked into an isolation ward at a major hospital with “unbearably painful” symptoms, comedienne Kathy Griffin is still unable to stop shooting her mouth off about President Donald Trump.

In a tweet replying to the president, Griffin accused Trump of lying about how many coronavirus tests the United States has performed amid the pandemic.

“I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility,” Griffin tweeted Wednesday, going on to criticize the vice president’s leadership of the White House Coronavirus Task Force. “The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST“

He’s lying. I was sent to the #COVID19 isolation ward room in a major hospital ER from a separate urgent care facility after showing UNBEARABLY PAINFUL symptoms. The hospital couldn’t test me for #coronavirus because of CDC (Pence task force) restrictions. #TESTTESTTEST https://t.co/18fRiOBsdN pic.twitter.com/0sU9fHu4r0 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 25, 2020

EW report: Griffin also shared two photos in her tweet, which appeared to show the 59-year-old in a hospital bed behind a glass door while also wearing a protective mask over her nose and mouth.

If diagnosed with coronavirus, Griffin would join the likes of Tom Hanks, Idris Elba, Debi Mazar, Daniel Dae Kim, Andy Cohen, and Nyle DiMarco as celebrities who’ve contracted COVID-19 during the outbreak.

Griffin previously sparred with Trump after she posed for a satirical photo holding a severed prosthetic head molded in the president’s likeness, which led to intense public backlash and ignited a federal investigation.

When reached, a representative for Griffin was unable to immediately confirm the status of Griffin’s health, but EW will update this post if new information becomes available. The White House did not immediately return our request for comment on Griffin’s accusation against Trump.