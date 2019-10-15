Hypocrite Kathy Griffin Attacks Trump Supports Over ‘Violent’ Satire Video

Kathy Griffin has viciously attacked President Trump over a viral satire video produced by Trump supporters.

The video was played in a backroom at the American Priority Conference in Miami, Florida this past weekend. It features a meme of Trump shooting and stabbing members of the mainstream media, political opponents and Black Lives Matter.

On Monday, just one day after its release, the White House issued a statement saying it “strongly condemns” the video.

That wasn’t good enough for Griffin. The anti-Trump comedian took to Twitter to complain about the meme video.

“Im depicted as being murdered by The President of the United States in this video,” Griffin moaned.

“The left, right & center left me hanging out to dry regarding the Trump mask photo. Please don’t let it happen again. No, this video isn’t a joke to his followers. And it will not be taken as such.”