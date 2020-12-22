Kat Von D Flees California Due to ‘Tyrannical Government Control’

YouTuber and tattoo artist Kat Von D announced she will be fleeing Los Angeles, California due to the tyrannical government control over people’s lives in the state.

In a Facebook post last week, Von D announced that she will be relocating to a small town in Indiana due to liberal California’s extreme corruption.

“Definitely not ever selling our beautiful home in LA, but with all that’s been taking place in California, with terrible policies, tyrannical government overreach, ridiculous taxing, amongst so much more corruption, we just felt the need to plant roots in a small town where my son can be free to play, and where we can eventually retire one day,” she said.

Dailywire.com reports: Kat Von D also clarified that she will not be closing her shop in Los Angeles. “We will eventually be spending more time in beautiful Indiana once I finish doing some remodeling on our new historic house.”

Reaction from fans of the famed tattoo artists ranged from enthusiastic to condescending.

“I left the sheltered, depressing area you’re moving to, so did most everyone I knew. I also lived in Cali. More expensive, but more opportunities in every aspect. A lot of people there never left the state. Tyrannical overreach? That’s hilarious because you guys never would be successful without ‘worldly’ /Cali attitudes,” said one fan.

“Welcome to Indiana Kat. I love it here. Married a Hoosier and we moved back to his hometown 23 yrs ago when he got out of the Military,” said another fan.

“How wonderful for you to take the time to address the concerns and questions of your fans, and what an amazing mom you are Kat! I admire your soul, and yours is truly a beautiful heart! All the best wishes for you and your family,” said another.

Kat Von D’s exodus from California follows a string of celebrities and high-profile business names that have left the once Golden State due to horrific policies. Billionaire Elon Musk, for instance, recently announced his move to Texas after repeatedly criticizing the COVID-19 lockdown policies.

“Tesla and SpaceX obviously have mass operations in California. In fact, it’s worth noting that Tesla is the last car company still manufacturing cars in California,” Musk said during a virtual conference hosted by the Wall Street Journal. “Space X is the last aerospace company still doing significant manufacturing in California. There used to be over a dozen car plants in California, and California used to be the center of aerospace manufacturing. My companies are the last two left.”

“For myself, yes, I have moved to Texas. We’ve got the Starship development here in South Texas where I am right now. We’re hopefully going to do a launch later today. And then we’ve got big factory developments just outside of Austin for Giga Texas,” he added.