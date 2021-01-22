Freshman Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Green filed articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden on Thurday.
She made the bombshell announcement on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
Rep. Greene previously warned she would file the charges against the corrupt Democrat last week.
Yesterday, she made good on her promise.
Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Here are Rep. Greene’s detailed charges against corrupt President Joe Biden.
Rep. Greene focused on Joe Biden’s pay-for-play scheme that was caught on video where he threatened Ukrainian leaders in order to protect his son Hunter Biden.
Niamh Harris
Writer at News Punch
Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)
- Americans Should Wear Two Face Masks Says CBS Medical Editor - January 22, 2021
- KARMA: Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Files Articles of Impeachment Against Biden - January 22, 2021
- McConnell: We’ll Start Impeachment Trial Against ‘Liar’ Trump This February - January 22, 2021