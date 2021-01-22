KARMA: Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Files Articles of Impeachment Against Biden

January 22, 2021 Niamh Harris News, US 0
Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene files articles of impeachment against Joseph Biden
LinkedInReddit

The Democrats love a good impeachment show don’t they? Well, now they’ve got one.

Freshman Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Green filed articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden on Thurday.

She made the bombshell announcement on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

Rep. Greene previously warned she would file the charges against the corrupt Democrat last week.

Yesterday, she made good on her promise.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Here are Rep. Greene’s detailed charges against corrupt President Joe Biden.

Rep. Greene focused on Joe Biden’s pay-for-play scheme that was caught on video where he threatened Ukrainian leaders in order to protect his son Hunter Biden.

Niamh Harris

Writer at News Punch

Latest posts by Niamh Harris (see all)