KARMA: Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Files Articles of Impeachment Against Biden

The Democrats love a good impeachment show don’t they? Well, now they’ve got one.

Freshman Republican Representative Marjorie Taylor Green filed articles of impeachment on President Joe Biden on Thurday.

She made the bombshell announcement on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

Rep. Greene previously warned she would file the charges against the corrupt Democrat last week.

Yesterday, she made good on her promise.

I just filed Articles of Impeachment on President @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/mcwEEkKiHL — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) January 21, 2021

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Here are Rep. Greene’s detailed charges against corrupt President Joe Biden.

Rep. Greene focused on Joe Biden’s pay-for-play scheme that was caught on video where he threatened Ukrainian leaders in order to protect his son Hunter Biden.