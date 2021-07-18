KARMA: Democrats Who Illegally Fled Texas Test Positive for COVID

The Democrat state lawmakers who fled Texas last week to block the GOP-led elections overhaul bills have tested positive for Covid-19 after taking a private plane to Washington DC.

On Monday, 58 Democrats fled Texas to DC to illegally block Republicans from advancing new voting laws.

Democrat lawmakers were seen packed on a private plane without masks.

Per KXAN:

At the end of the same week Texas Democratic lawmakers made a mass exodus from the state Capitol to block the GOP-led elections overhaul bills, three fully vaccinated members of the Texas House Democratic Caucus have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Caucus officials. The Caucus didn’t identify which Democrats had tested positive, or say whether or not they were among those who were aboard the private planes that transported lawmakers to Washington, D.C.

Thegatewaypundit.com reports: Texas House Democrat Caucus Chair Chris Turner released a statement: