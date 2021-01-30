KARMA: Democrats ‘Incandescent With Rage’ After Anti-Trump Maxine Waters Quote Is Turned on Them

Per the Daily Caller:

A Twitter user edited a quote from Democratic California Rep. Maxine Waters originally directed at Trump staffers to make it appear it was targeted at New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s staff, and Democrats were outraged.

At a 2018 rally, Waters encouraged her supporters to harass officials in the Trump administration over Trump’s immigration policies.

“Let’s make sure we show up wherever we have to show up,” she said at the California rally. “And if you see anybody from that Cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere.”



