Brave billionaire mogul Alki David is putting up a $1 million bounty for any “irrefutable evidence that the Dominion Voting Systems and its employee Eric Coomer produced fraudulent votes during the 2020 election.”

Alki retweeted a story from ShockYa.com. Mr. David says he is upset about the state of America and The West due to governmental Covid overreach and election fraud.

He urges citizens to “WAKE UP AMERICA!” To this end, he is offering a $1,000,000 bounty for any “irrefutable evidence that the Dominion Voting Systems and its employee Eric Coomer produced fraudulent votes during the 2020 election.”

According to the article, the tech and cannabis billionaire also “offered $1000 to anyone who went to their local hospital in a supposed COVID hotspot and filmed the ER and ICU admittance areas. He showed some of the winning entries on his Instagram Stories: Empty parking lots and waiting areas in Germany, the UK and America.”

PR Stunt or not, America appreciates and desperately needs honest, courageous displays of capitalism in defense of American freedom and society, and we hope this one is honest and legitimate.

We know that Dominion is one of the companies accused of massive fraud in numerous lawsuits around the country stemming from the 2020 election. But who is Eric Coomer?

Besides being stunningly attractive and not at all menacing in appearance, Eric Coomer is an alleged PhD who allegedly worked for Dominion, possibly doing menial tasks, cleaning glass, and growing a neckbeard—though we cannot confirm anything except the neckbeard.

As an employee of Dominion, he seemed to be fairly integral. In fact, he seems to have designed several voting machine patents beginning in 2011, at least some of which belonged to dominion but now belong to China’s HSBC as of last year.

An affidavit from Trump Lawsuit highlighting Coomer’s Dominion Patent, now alleged to belong to China

He also can be seen in training videos explaining to users ‘adjudication’ functions on the vote machine that could allegedly be used to alter votes, singularly or in bulk, if a nefarious user chose to do so. It is also alleged that he or Dominion performed illegal un-certified updates to possibly 1000s of Georgia election machines just days before the election.

This much we know.

Coomer and Dominion Voting Systems are also allegedly threatening hefty lawsuits against all websites and news agencies who dare to speak out against their alleged massive national (and possibly international) scheme to allegedly rig our alleged elections. That is why we all must be very careful about what we say about Dominion and The Great and Powerful Eric Coomer.Allegedly.