Kari Lake Is Challenging Her Defeat in Arizona Governor’s Race

Republican candidate Kari Lake who lost the Arizona governor’s race, has filed a lawsuit against the state’s election officials to throw out the fraudulent midterm results

Lake is formally challenging her loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs and has asked a court to throw out certified election results from the state’s most populous county and either declare her the winner or rerun the governor’s election in that county.

In the lawsuit filed on Friday Kari Lake’s campaign claims hundreds of thousands of illegal votes were counted in the election, 59% of Maricopa County precincts had broken tabulators or printers on election day disenfranchising voters, and tens of thousands of illegal mail-in ballots were counted that did not pass signature verification requirements. The challeng also alleges hundreds of thousands of ballots were illegally cast.

On Thursday Trump Attorney Christina Bobb previewed this historic filing.

“@KariLake’s legal challenge will be one for the history books.”



Trump campaign lawyer @christina_bobb previews Kari Lake’s lawsuit challenging the election results.



Lake has pledged to file on Friday.@OANN pic.twitter.com/4pdOx0yRcu — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) December 9, 2022

The New York Post reports: Lake has refused to acknowledge that she lost to Hobbs by more than 17,000 votes.

The Donald Trump-endorsed gubernatorial candidate has bombarded Maricopa County with complaints, largely related to a problem with printers at some vote centers that led to ballots being printed with markings that were too light to be read by the on-site tabulators.

Lines backed up in some polling places, fueling Republican suspicions that some supporters were unable to cast a ballot, though there’s no evidence it affected the outcome. County officials say everyone was able to vote and all legal ballots were counted.

If the process was illegitimate then so are the results. Stay tuned, folks. — Kari Lake (@KariLake) December 10, 2022

Lake sued Maricopa County officials and Hobbs in her current role as Arizona’s secretary of state.

Sophia Solis, a spokesperson for the secretary of state’s office, said Lake’s lawsuit was being reviewed but had no other comment on the filing.

Jason Berry, a Maricopa County spokesperson, declined to comment on Lake’s request to throw out the county’s election results in the governor’s race. But he said the county “respects the election contest process and looks forward to sharing facts about the administration of the 2022 general election and our work to ensure every legal voter had an opportunity to cast their ballot.”