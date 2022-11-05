Kari Lake Announces She’s ‘Not Suicidal’ After Becoming Hillary’s Latest Target

Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake announced that she’s “not suicidal” during an appearance on Fox News Thursday after becoming a target of Hillary Clinton’s ire in recent days.

“But I was a little concerned today — I’m going to be honest — when I saw Hillary Clinton badmouthing me. And she looked angry and actually scared. Completely unrelated, I want you to know, just in case you’re wondering, I’m in perfect health, the breaks on my car are in good shape, and I’m not suicidal,” Lake announced. “And we’re going to win this thing.”

BYPASS THE CENSORS Sign up to get unfiltered news delivered straight to your inbox. Email *

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged. Δ

ATTN: @HillaryClinton 👀



I’m in perfect health, my brakes on my car are in good shape & I’m not suicidal. That is all. pic.twitter.com/ke7qVxz7bF — Kari Lake (@KariLake) November 4, 2022

Twice failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton singled out Lake for criticism earlier in the week over comments the Republican gubernatorial candidate made about the deeply suspicious “attack” on Paul Pelosi.

At a Monday campaign event, Lake said, “Nancy Pelosi, well, she’s got protection when she’s in D.C. — apparently her house doesn’t have a lot of protection.”

Clinton took issue with Lake’s comments on Thursday while she was in New York campaigning for Governor Kathy Hochul. Hochul is in a tight race against Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY). Hochul arose to the governorship after former Governor Andrew Cuomo stepped down.

“An intruder hits an 82-year-old man in the head with a hammer, who happens to be married to the speaker of the House, and the Republicans joke about it. The woman running for governor in Arizona jokes about it,” Clinton said at a campaign event. “Now why would any sensible person want to give power to somebody who thinks it’s funny that a person gets assaulted in his own home? So you know, they don’t care about keeping you safe. They want to keep you scared, so that you can’t think straight.”

Lake is far from the only person who has suggested the attack could be a false flag designed to influence the electorate days before the midterm elections.