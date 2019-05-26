Kanye West: Trump Supporters Are Mistreated as Enemies of America

Kanye West has slammed liberals for relentlessly bullying Trump supporters and treating them as “enemies of America.”

During an appearance on “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” with David Letterman, Kanye discussed his thoughts on Trump and compared his fear of being a man during the #MeToo era to the backlash of being a Trump supporter.

“This is like my thing with Trump—we don’t have to feel the same way, but we have the right to feel what we feel,” West said according to Daily Beast.

Dailymail.co.uk reports: West shocked his own fans when he wore a hat with the Make America Great Again slogan Trump made popular during his presidential campaign.

But West admitted: ‘I’ve never voted in my life’ and said his donning the red cap was ‘not about politics’.

Instead he claims he hopes to break the stigma but who people vote for.

However his comments don’t go down well with the host who tells West, ‘you don’t have a say in this’ after hearing he didn’t exercise his right to vote.

After applause from the audience, West admits after a pause: ‘Well you got me, you got me.’

During the interview Letterman attempts to chat with West about voter suppression efforts from Republicans but West returns to his sympathy for people who voted for Trump and says they are ‘treated like enemies of America because that’s what they felt.’

Refusing to acknowledge loopholes used to stop people likely to vote Democrat from having their say, he then responds to Letterman’s question about who does most of the bullying.

‘Have you ever been beat up in your high school for wearing the wrong hat?’ he asks. ‘Liberals bully people who are Trump supporters!’

In March, Florida police were investigating an incident where a school bus aide allegedly removed 14-year-old boy Gunnar Johansson’s cap after he refused to take it off.

Students were allowed to wear caps that day if they donated to charity and Johansson said he wore a MAGA hat ‘to show my pride in Trump America’.

Johansson told law enforcement a teacher’s aide told him to ‘never wear that nonsense on this bus again’ and allegedly yanked it off him.

His mother said she believed her son being asked to take the hat off was politically motivated. ‘We all have a right to who we want to vote for, this is America,’ she said.

But Johansson said other students wore Make America Great Again hats that day.

The parent then requested cops launch an investigation in order to make the school bus incident recording available.

Completing Letterman’s five-episode season about extraordinary people Ellen DeGeneres, Tiffany Haddish, Lewis Hamilton, and Melinda Gates appear from May 31.