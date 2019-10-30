Kanye West Slams Democrats For Pushing Abortion and Welfare On Black Americans

Rap superstar Kanye West slammed the Democratic Party for pushing abortion and welfare dependence on black Americans, explaining that many people have become “brainwashed” by the party’s damaging liberal ideology.

In a radio interview with host Big Boy to promote new album “Jesus Is King,” West spoke about his disdain for Democrat policies sold to black people for decades.

“Bro, we brainwashed out here bro,” West said. “C’mon man, this is a free man talking. Democrats had us voting Democrats on food stamps for years bro.”

“What’s your talking about?” the 21-time Grammy winner continued. “Guns in the ’80s, taking the fathers out the homes, plan B, lowering our votes, making us unborn our children. Thou shall not kill.”

West also said it’s racist to assume that black people must vote Democrat because of the color of their skin.

“I can’t tell y’all how to feel, but what I can tell you honestly is how I feel,” the “Gold Digger” hitmaker said. “And when I sat there seven years and six years into the Obama administration, when I was sitting out there at the Met Ball, when I was sitting in front of white people and they thought ‘I wouldn’t have thought you’d like Trump because of the racism.’”

“So you mean to tell me I make every decision based off my color?” he continued “The most racist thing a person could tell me is that I’m supposed to choose something based on my race.”

The 41-year-old rapper also spoke in detail about how he became a Born Again Christian, defending Christian conservative values and arguing that those who push “political correctness” are the same people who want to destroy Christianity altogether.

“I’ve been canceled before. That was canceled culture. Who told you that my career would be over? The same people that are telling you that you can’t have a right to say who you will vote for,” West said. “Those people will be soon to take Jesus out of school. Those people will be soon to remove Jesus, period, from America, which is the Bible Belt. Those people will be so mad. Come on man.”