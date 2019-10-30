Kanye West: I Will Be Next POTUS in 2024

Kanye West said he is confident he will become the next US President in 2024 – in a bombshell new interview.

The Trump-supporting rapper sat down for a two-hour interview with Zane Lowe on Thursday.

During the interview, the controversial rapper revealed how he overcame an addiction to porn, and said there shouldn’t be adult content available to children on social media.

Dailymail.com reports: The husband of Kim Kardashian said when he wins the election: ‘I will remember … any founder that didn’t have the capacity to understand culturally what we’re doing.’

It remains unclear what founders he was referring to but he did mention Facebook and Twitter bosses, Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey.

Kanye famously had a meeting with President Donald Trump at the Oval Office in October of last year.

He also met Donald Trump at Trump Tower in New York City back in December 2016 while he was president elect.

He wasn’t done there as he called himself ‘undoubtedly the greatest human artist of all time’ before going into more detail about his controversial past with Trump.

West explained: ‘For the greatest artist in human existence to put a red hat on was God’s practical joke to all liberals. Like, ‘No! Not Kanye!”‘

He later shed even more light on his political leanings as he said he is ‘the most liberal.’

West also said that he used to be addicted to pornography before recently quitting the habit. Just last year he served as co-creative director for the PornHub Awards.

The Hell Of A Life hitmaker explained: ‘Playboy was my gateway into full-on pornography addiction. My dad had a Playboy left out at age five, and it’s affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life from age five to now, having to kick the habit.’

Kanye’s strive to be pure even drove him to request that those who collaborated on upcoming album Jesus Is King also do the same.

He said: ‘I was asking people to… this is gonna be radical what I’m about to say.

‘There were times where I was asking people to not have premarital sex while they were working.

‘I know that’s one where The Shade Room gonna be like, “what you mean don’t have premarital sex? you better turn that Meg The Stallion on right now.” But seriously there’s times where I went to people that were working on other projects and said ‘could you just work and focus on this?’

Kanye also revealed he attempted to bury the hatchet with Drake, and even left his phone number at the rapper’s house.

‘I walk over to Drake’s house with no security and leave my phone number, like, “Here’s my phone number.” I’m not trying to ring the door bell, he might be busy. He got a studio in there, just think he recording at all times,’

He also revealed that checking himself into the hospital for ‘psychiatric emergency’ back in 2016 led him to Christianity.

West explained: ‘Now that I’m in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me.

‘I’ve spread a lot of things. There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessey had done for me, but now I’m letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I’m no longer a slave, I’m a son now, a son of God. I’m free. The most space that I had to think is when I went to the hospital.’