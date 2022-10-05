Kanye West Declares Black Lives Matter Is a ‘Scam’ – Liberals Outraged

Kanye West declared the Black Lives Matter movement is a “scam” after wearing a White Lives Matter shirt on the weekend at a surprise fashion show in Paris, France.

“Everyone knows that Black Lives Matter was a scam now it’s over you’re welcome,” Kanye wrote on his Instagram Story.

The statement came after the rapper and fashion designer wore the headline-making t-shirt alongside Candace Owens at this week’s Paris Fashion Week presentation.

Some of the models in his show wore the same shirt emblazoned with “White Lives Matter” on the back, causing fans and left-wing celebrities to react with outrage on social media.

Kanye’s Instagram Story (left) and pictured with Candace Owens wearing White Lives Matter t-shirts (right)

Jaden Smith, who attended 45-year-old West’s show, left early upon seeing the messaging.

“I Had To Dip Lol,” the 24-year-old singer tweeted on Monday. “I Don’t Care Who’s It Is If I Don’t Feel The Message I’m Out,” he added. “Black Lives Matter.”

Candace Owens has been on the frontline in the battle against Marxism in America for years, warning us about the dark side of Black Lives Matter.

Black Lives Matter is a Marxist movement disguised as racial unrest.



These thugs are delivering ultimatums to businesses & schools: Do as we say, or burn.



These “demands” were posted by Marxists at James Madison University.



We fight now, or lose America to violent communism. pic.twitter.com/K6OmoRenpe — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) June 26, 2020

“Black Lives Matter is a Marxist movement disguised as racial unrest,” according to Candace Owens, who warns “We fight now, or lose America to violent communism.”

“These thugs are delivering ultimatums to businesses & schools: Do as we say, or burn,” Owens continued.

Black Lives Matter co-founders have had their Marxist backgrounds exposed, adding weight to claims the group is a radical leftist organization trained to disrupt American society and promote a modern multicultural variety of Marxist ideology.

Black Lives Matter co-founder Opal Tometi’s links to Communist Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro have been exposed, and co-founder Patrisse Cullors admitted to being a “trained organizer” and “trained Marxist” in a resurfaced video.

According to Candace Owens, the liberal media is manipulating African Americans and “trying to inspire a race war.”

Owens urged her African American compatriots to stop rioting and acting “like a trained chimpanzee every single time the media runs a story.“

“That’s how you have to be black? Listen to your psychological conditioning,” Owens said.

“If to be black, you can’t speak in proper English, or you’re “acting white.” Right? To be black, you instantly have to jump up like a ****** trained chimpanzee – excuse my language – like a trained chimpanzee every single time the media runs a story, and act angry, and riot, and talk about how pained you were to see this happen to black people, but keep your mouth shut, right, when it happens black-on-black because if you talk about the black-on-black crime, you’re a race traitor, right?”

Owens also suggested that African Americans can learn from the example set by Scottish people in the 17th century.

“Scottish people were severely behind the English people, just in terms of everything. And David Hume inspired and uplifted and challenged the Scottish people by saying if we want to get ahead, we have to learn English,” Owens said.

“In a matter of years, in a matter of decades, the Scottish people passed the English people in engineering, and in the sciences. And it’s because they challenged themselves to be better, and not to be worse. They didn’t pretend that somehow having a broken language, having broken-down families was a symbol of who we are. And that is so unique to Black America. I won’t subscribe to it. People say that’s how you have to be Black.”